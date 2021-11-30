If you’re just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her, then chances are, you’re a fan of Notting Hill and have seen it a fair few times. Perhaps you’ve seen it so many times that you’re here in search of more movies like Notting Hill to watch next. Who could blame you? The 1999 film starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts is a beautiful romantic comedy about a Hollywood movie star named Anna (Roberts) who walks into William’s (Grant) tiny bookstore in England one day. A relationship between this unlikely pair could never be easy — she’s splashed on the cover of the tabloids every day, and he’s just a regular guy with a sister obsessed with Anna — but it turns into a story of pure and simple love.

Not only is this one of the greatest romantic movies, like, ever, but it produced one of the greatest romantic lines in cinema. Anna finds herself asking William if he’ll take a chance on her, despite her flaws and baggage, and it’s a message that pretty much of all of us can relate to. Haven’t we all been someone standing in front of someone else asking them to love us? Excuse us while we SOB.

There are plenty of other beautifully swoon-worthy movies out there that are perfect viewing after Notting Hill, some of which even have the same stars. So now that you’ve ugly-cried your way through the film’s ending, here are some more movies like Notting Hill that you can watch next.

Funny, Feel-Good Romance Movies Like Notting Hill

1. Love Actually (2003)

If you need more Hugh Grant in your life, Love Actually is quite possibly his best film (not to mention one of the best romance films in cinematic history, and we’ll argue that until the end of forever). It’s a compilation of several stories during the Christmas season in England, some of which end up happier than others.

2. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

And if you need more Julia Roberts in your life, this is one of our favorites of hers. Similar to Notting Hill, the relationship in My Best Friend’s Wedding is also a challenging one where two people are seemingly not meant to be. But where Notting Hill has a happy ending for Roberts, My Best Friend’s Wedding takes a slightly different turn.

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

Another of Julia Roberts’ most well-known films is Pretty Woman, which came out prior to Notting Hill. Yet another challenging romance, the movie sees Roberts as Vivian, a sex worker with a heart of gold. Though Vivian and Edward (Richard Gere) come from different worlds, love knows no bounds, naturally.

4. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

We’ve probably all been a little bit of Bridget Jones at some point in our lives. She’s a slightly ridiculous, slightly clueless, definitely relatable woman who’s out for love and writing it all down in her diary along the way. Renee Zellweger perfectly portrays the title character in this iconic rom-com based on the book of the same name.

5. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

This quaint rom-com will evoke a lot of the same feelings as Notting Hill, mostly because it’s a similar story but set in New York. Well, both movies involve bookstores; there isn’t a famous movie star in You’ve Got Mail. Instead, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks’ characters run competing booksellers and fall in love online. It was a story ahead of its time — long before dating apps existed!

6. The Holiday (2006)

Part of The Holiday takes place in England, so you’ll get all that British flair from Notting Hill, though the other half of the movie takes place in Southern California. Actually, the two perspectives in this movie give you the same two perspectives of the main characters in Notting Hill, not to mention The Holiday is also a romantic comedy of unlikely couples.

More Movies Like Notting Hill

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) Sleepless in Seattle (1993) While You Were Sleeping (1995) Maid in Manhattan (2002) The American President (1995) Shakespeare in Love (1998) About Time (2013) When Harry Met Sally (1989) About a Boy (2002) Two Weeks Notice (2002) Boys and Girls (2000) Guess Who (2005) America’s Sweethearts (2001) Sliding Doors (1998) That Awkward Moment (2014) The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995) Fools Rush In (1997) A Lot Like Love (2005) The Beautiful Fantastic (2016) The Very Thought of You (1998) Runaway Bride (1999)