25 Aca-Awesome Movies Like 'Pitch Perfect' For When You Miss The Bellas

So, you’re on the hunt for more movies like Pitch Perfect. Who could blame you? When the first film in the franchise hit theaters in 2012, it became an instant cult classic. The film, starring Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, among others, is about a ragtag a capella group named the Barden Bellas as they compete for nationals. And it’s a case of art imitating life — the movie is based on a non-fiction book about the world of collegiate a capella groups.

So, who do we have to thank for the film adaptation? Well, Elizabeth Banks (who also stars) got the ball rolling when she brought the project to her co-producer, Max Handelman, and they knew there was comedy gold within. “We knew that we wanted it to be very fun and funny and almost culty, in the way that Best in Show delves into the world of showing dogs, but we also wanted it to be Mean Girls and Bring it On and Superbad. We knew that we were going to use improv and hire really fun people,” Banks told Collider. “We knew that we wanted it to be a world filled with crazy, kooky, young characters, and we knew that it was going to be a coming-of-age story.”

Banks, who describes the Pitch Perfect films as one of her greatest achievements, continued, “I’m like a super proud mamma! I’m proud of the whole thing, but I’m proudest that we set out to make a really specific type of movie, tonally. That’s a hard target to hit, and I’m really proud that we made the movie we said we were going to make. That’s really hard to do. So, I’m really, really proud that we really accomplished what we set out to accomplish with this movie. Every decision we made was about tone and about finding the right partners.”

If that sounds like the type of movie you’re looking for, here are a few other movies like Pitch Perfect to add to your must-watch list.

Best Movies Like Pitch Perfect

1. The Hustle (2019)

If it’s a comedy you’re after, then The Hustle is it. Anne Hathaway plays Josephine Chesterfield, a glam British woman who scams rich men out of their fortunes. When Penny Rust, played by Rebel Wilson, joins forces to steal money from an aloof tech billionaire in France, calamity ensues. The tone and the vibe are similar to Pitch Perfect, and when the two stars did press for the film, they even joked that Pitch Perfect 4, if it’s ever made, should win an Oscar.

2. Bandslam (2009)

If it’s the music you like about Pitch Perfect, then Bandslam is a good pic. Starring Vanessa Hudgens, this movie is about a girl (played by Aly Michalka) who enlists a new guy at school to manage her garage band. And not just that, she wants him to help her make the band so good that it beats her ex in a battle of the bands. Between the cute rom-com vibes, there are also some good tunes.

3. Table 19 (2017)

Anna Kendrick stars in this quirky comedy about a woman who gets dumped by the best man of a wedding and now can’t go to her best friend’s wedding. She goes anyway and sits with a bunch of outcasts — you know the type of wedding guests — and they get to talking and learning about each other. While it didn’t get the best reviews, its impressive cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant, Craig Robinson, Tony Revolori, and June Squibb, making it worth a watch.

4. Blockers (2018)

Directed by Kay Cannon, who also wrote the Pitch Perfect series, this movie stars Leslie Mann, Jon Cena, and Ike Barinholtz as three parents desperately trying to stop their daughters from having sex. The Atlantic said of the film, “Blockers works because of the time it invests in its teenaged characters. Each is a delight, particularly the supremely chilled-out Kayla (who decides to lose her virginity largely on a whim) and the more introverted Sam (who knows she’s gay but hasn’t quite figured out how to tell her friends and family).” And while the title makes it sound like it’s about the parents, the film spends a lot of time focusing on the girls’ plot to actually have sex, making it a lot more modern than the premise suggests.

5. Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Disney Channel has done it again. Lemonade Mouth is like The Breakfast Club meets Camp Rock. A group of misfits come together to make their voices heard through music. Becoming a band was not something they expected, but while in detention, they learned their love for music was the only thing they had in common. Their band not only gave them a place to belong, but a chance to understand and be there for each other. This movie also has a bunch of good music you might even add to your playlist.

More Movies Like Pitch Perfect to Watch

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) Lemonade Mouth (2011) Drumline (2002) High School Musical (2006) Step Up (2006) Sister Act (1992) Best In Show (2000) Hairspray (2007) Camp Rock (2008) Joyful Noise (2012) Superbad (2007) The Fighting Temptations (2003) Spectacular! (2009) Bring It On (2000) School Of Rock (2003) Rags (2012) Coyote Ugly (2000) La La Land (2016) Stomp the Yard (2007)