‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites To Sing Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top’

PitchPerfect/Twitter

The Bellas are back, baby! The Pitch Perfect cast has reunited for one more song

Hands in, aca-bitches — it’s time to take a stroll down memory lane to Barden University. On Monday, Pitch Perfect star and producer Elizabeth Banks gifted the world with the reunion we’ve all been waiting for: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, and the other Bellas once again harmonizing — and this time, it’s for a great cause.

For this special virtual performance, the women even revisited an artist they’ve covered before, Beyoncé. As you well remember, the Bellas world showcase performance in Pitch Perfect 2 included Bey’s “Run the World (Girls).” This time they went with “Love on Top” and, not surprisingly, they totally (cue our best Fat Amy voice) “crushed it.”

Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella’s are back together for a very special reason. The proceeds from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. https://t.co/9jBWian4hx pic.twitter.com/PQyhtOEVE7 — Pitch Perfect (@PitchPerfect) August 17, 2020

This reunion is Bellas only, meaning no Treblemakers or any other aca-boys allowed. That means that throughout the performance fans get to hear from Kendrick (Beca), Wilson (Fat Amy), Snow (Chloe), Anna Camp (Aubrey), Hailee Steinfeld (Emily), Alexis Knapp (Stacie), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Wanetah Walmsley (Denise), Kelley Jakle (Jessica), and Ashley (Shelley Regner).

Not shown in the video is Ester Dean, aka Cynthia Rose, but it sounds as though she may have a tiny vocal cameo at the very beginning of the charitable rendition.

Just ahead of the song as well as in the caption, Banks explained the altruistic inspiration for the reunion.

“Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of ‘Love on Top’ will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now.”

Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause! Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help. pic.twitter.com/2buOI79H2a — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 17, 2020

Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. #Beirut #COVID19 #ForEveryChild https://t.co/ASBhNZmKJG — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 17, 2020

Aw, just when we thought we couldn’t love the Bellas anymore! Once again, they’ve proven how aca-awesome they are. And, for the record, how much we need more of the joy they bring into the world. Maybe, just maybe, 2020 will end on both a literal and figurative high note with the announcement of another Pitch Perfect sequel.

It sounds like the idea already has at least one aca-vote. Towards the end of the song, Kendrick took a break from singing to hold up a series of signs revealing a message. It read, “As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

To help children affected by COVID-19 in Lebanon, click here to donate after you’ve listened to the Bellas’ version of “Love On Top.”