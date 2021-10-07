If you love witchcraft, romance, and serious sister vibes (who doesn’t?), then there’s no other movie than Practical Magic. The 1998 film starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches, and it’s basically one of the greatest Halloween and romance movies of all time. If you don’t care for the typical slasher flick around this time of year, yet yearn for something a little supernatural mixed with a bit of magic and heartbreak, it’s the go-to. (See also: Aidan Quinn’s eyes will peer right into your soul.) Practical Magic is definitely one of those movies you can watch over and over again, even when it’s not October (and trust me, I have). But if you want to add more variety to your viewing habits this year, what you need are other movies like Practical Magic that lean into the whimsical, feel-good vibes.

Don’t get me wrong; I could wax poetic about the original all day long. The flick is an entertaining ride from beginning to end and carries different tones throughout, including everything from a rom-com to a thriller to a drama to a Halloween-y treat. Another bonus: It was made in the ’90s, so the soundtrack, clothing, and lack of smartphones are all fantastic reminders of the best era ever. So, really, what’s not to like about this movie?

Sometimes, though, you need to shake things up. Or, to follow the sage advice of Sally Owens, “Always throw spilt salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can.” And that last part? Pretty sure it includes movies. So, if you love the witchy vibe of the original and want to bring more of its magical goodness into your life (and TV screen), check out the following movies like Practical Magic. All of them share shades of the fantastical film in some way or another and evoke the witchcraft, love, and ’90s feel you crave.

Favorite Feel-Good Witchy Movies Like Practical Magic

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

I mean, duh. A ’90s movie about three witchy sisters played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker who wreak havoc in a small town? It’s a bit zanier than Practical Magic, but it couldn’t be more delightful.

2. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Again, another movie about three witches. This time they are played by Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the flick, they’re all friends who’ve lost their husbands (similar to the women in Practical Magic) and are trying to figure life out — they just have no idea that they are, in fact, badass witches.

3. Bewitched (2005)

Nicole Kidman plays another witch in this 2005 rom-com based on the classic TV show. In a twist, Will Ferrell plays an out-of-work actor who discovers his co-star (Kidman) is actually a witch.

4. The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

OK, this Sandra Bullock movie might not be about witches. But if you’re a big Sandy fan (who isn’t?) and looking for a film that celebrates sisterhood, then you’ll love this one. Besides, there’s a lot to be said about the magic and lore surrounding the South.

5. Teen Witch (1989)

This ’80s flick stars Robyn Lively (Blake’s sister!) as a high school nerd who learns from a psychic that she will come into some witchy powers on her 16th birthday. Well, now this nerd wants to party. But, of course, getting what we think we want is never what it seems.

6. The Craft (1996)

Teenage outcasts (Naomi Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, and Rachel True) decide to get their revenge by diving deep into witchcraft — and must pay the consequences for dabbling in things they don’t fully understand. Like Practical Magic, it’s got a rad ’90s soundtrack.

Supernatural Movies Like Practical Magic

1. Ghost (1990)

Instead of witches, we get a ghost. But this ghost is Patrick Swayze, and he’s handsome AF. Plus, the ’90s film reflects all the thrills and supernatural romance that Practical Magic also possesses (no pun intended).

2. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Quirky meets scary in this dark comedy film starring Meryl Streep (yes, Meryl) and Goldie Hawn. The iconic duo plays a pair of Hollywood rivals who drink a magic potion promising eternal youth but which actually has some really dark and creepy side effects.

3. The Lake House (2006)

No witches here, but we get another Sandy movie that, like Practical Magic, features a supernatural romance. This time it’s with Keanu Reeves, and, well, why wouldn’t you want to see these two try to figure out why they can’t be together in this lifetime thanks to a time-machine-of-a-lake-house?

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)

Looking for supernatural girl power? Look no further than the OG — Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Kristy Swanson plays the titular high school student who learns her fate is to slay vampires.

5. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Practical Magic’s witchy aunt Dianne Wiest also stars in this weirdly wonderful movie from Tim Burton about a social outcast called Edward Scissorhands (played by Johnny Depp). Why is he an outcast? Well, he has scissors for hands. But Wiest’s character takes him under her wing, and Winona Ryder, her teenage daughter, falls in love with him. So, while it’s sad, it’s not that sad.

Other Movies Like Practical Magic to Try

The Love Witch (2016) The Butcher’s Wife (1991) Love Potion No. 9 (1992) Simply Irresistible (1999) Beautiful Creatures (2013) Beastly (2011) Stardust (2007) Hello Again (1987) Michael (1996) Big Fish (2003) Nanny McPhee (2005) Kate & Leopold (2001) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Maleficent (2014) Matilda (1996) The Mask (1994)