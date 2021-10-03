Though 1996’s Scream may be equal parts satire and horror, it’s still a scary movie that might make you lose a little bit of sleep. But if you’ve already watched Scream a million times over the years — because, same —what you need next are movies like Scream. Fortunately, the horror movie genre is full to the brim with choices you can watch on Halloween or any time you’re in the mood.

In Scream, Neve Campbell stars as Sydney Prescott, a young woman trying to escape a killer who’s eventually known as Ghostface. The popular movie spawned several sequels and parodies, becoming a staple piece of entertainment that shaped the lives of millennials. We will never, ever forget Drew Barrymore getting killed off in the first few minutes of the film! Ever!

Anyway, the beauty of Scream is that after you’ve finished it, you can move on to a variety of other similar movies that fit into a few boxes. You can go the dark humor route to lighten your mood and prevent the nightmares, or you can really lean into the scary bits and make sure you don’t sleep for a week. Or you could simply watch another Matthew Lillard movie because that’s always a good idea.

So, whenever you’re ready to go for it, here are a few solid movies like Scream to watch next.

Classic Slasher Movies Like Scream

1. Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Thirteen Ghosts is an incredibly underrated scary film from the early 2000s that mixes humor with horror. The gruesome story features a house with ghosts trapped inside that just want to be set free so that they can get revenge on who trapped them there in the first place. Matthew Lillard also stars in this if you’d been missing him from his role as Stuart in Scream (and, really, who hasn’t?).

2. Scary Movie (2000)

For the humorous and downright raunchy take on Scream, you have to watch Scary Movie. This one parodies Scream to the extreme, as well as the horror genre as a whole. It’s a definite palate cleanser after the true thrill of Scream, and it won’t give you nightmares.

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Another classic horror film for millennials is I Know What You Did Last Summer, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe (aka all of the biggest young actors of the ’90s). The group of friends find themselves running from a presumed killer who they think knows what they did… last summer.

4. Halloween (1978)

A ton of scary movies have popped up over the years, but few have had the same impact that Halloween has. The original Halloween came out in the late 1970s and featured the ultimate baddie Michael Myers, who killed babysitters on Halloween. Since that movie, nine more have followed, with yet another two on the way. Much like Scream, Halloween is an important piece of horror cinema history.

5. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

And just like Halloween that came before it, A Nightmare on Elm Street is also one of the most influential scary movies for millennials. You’re lying if you say that you weren’t haunted by “1, 2, Freddy’s coming for you” at some point in your childhood! The slasher movie told the story of Freddy Krueger, who came to you in your dreams, and it was quite literally the stuff of nightmares.

6. Urban Legend (1998)

Where Scream played on the cliches of the horror industry, Urban Legend played on, quite literally, urban legends. It’s another slasher horror but far less light than Scream. It’s yet another scary movie from this time period featuring popular names of the late ’90s — Jared Leto, Rebecca Gayheart, Joshua Jackson, and more.

More Movies Like Scream to Cue Up

The Faculty (1998) It Follows (2014) Idle Hands (1999) Jennifer’s Body (2009) The Curve (1998) Cabin In the Woods (2011) Friday the 13th (1980) Prom Night (2008) The Ring (2002) Cherry Falls (2000) The Final Girls (2015) House of Wax (2005) Sorority Row (2009) Disturbing Behavior (1998) Valentine (2001) Sorority Row (2009) My Bloody Valentine (1981) All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Black Christmas (2006) Sleepaway Camp (1983)