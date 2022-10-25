If You Loved From Scratch, Add These 13 Movies & Shows To Your Queue

ICYMI, everyone is talking about Netflix’s latest romantic drama, From Scratch — the based-on-a-real-couple tale of an American artist (Zoe Saldaña) and Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) whose love story takes a tragic turn when he gets diagnosed with a rare cancer. It’ll make you feel all the things. After you fall in love with Amy and Lino, move on to one of these other emotionally charged movies and shows.