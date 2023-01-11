Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is stepping away from the courts for a bit to become a mom. The 25-year-old athlete announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she’s going to be on hiatus for a bit to focus on being a parent.

"Can't wait to get back on the court, but here's a little life update for 2023," she wrote.

Osaka posted a picture of an ultrasound along with two pictures of text notes, one in English and the other in Japanese.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha,” she continued.

“2023 will be a year that will be full of lessons for me,” she concluded, “and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

The note implies that she’ll be stepping away from the sport for a year but plans on returning for the Australian Open at the start of next year.

She ended her message with a little side note: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually.”

Well said.

Osaka went public with her relationship to Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae in 2019.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The two-time Australian Open winner backed out of the tournament last week without giving a reason publicly.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and look for Osaka to pick up her racket again in 2024.