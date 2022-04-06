break out the kilts

It’s National Tartan Day! Let’s Celebrate With Some Famous Scottish Parents

On this day, we celebrate the Scottish Declaration of Independence and Scottish heritage. Here are a few celeb parents you probably didn’t know were Scottish.

by Simone Johnson
74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival: actress Tilda Swinton posing during a photocall for the fi...
Andia/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Professor X — ahem, we mean James McAvoy has starred in several blockbuster movies like Split, Atonement, and X-Men: First Class. He has one son, Brendan McAvoy.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Gomez is best known for her role in Green Wing. But you can also find her in hit TV shows like The Flight Attendant, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Doom Patrol (talk about range). She has a son named Harry Davenport.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

