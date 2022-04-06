On this day, we celebrate the Scottish Declaration of Independence and Scottish heritage. Here are a few celeb parents you probably didn’t know were Scottish.
Professor X — ahem, we mean James McAvoy has starred in several blockbuster movies like Split, Atonement, and X-Men: First Class. He has one son, Brendan McAvoy.
Michelle Gomez is best known for her role in Green Wing. But you can also find her in hit TV shows like The Flight Attendant, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Doom Patrol (talk about range). She has a son named Harry Davenport.