New Bluey Minisodes Airing In December Will Make The Holidays Even Happier

I don’t know about you, but it’s very hard, in an era of limitless media possibilities on demand, to get my entire family to watch a show or movie together... with one notable exception. Bluey never fails to bring all the kids (and adults) to the couch. Who cares if we’re all well above the preschool demographic the series is intended for: good is good and we don’t want to miss a hilarious, heartwarming moment of it! And just in time for getting cozy this holiday season, six new Bluey Minisodes will begin streaming next month!

All six episodes will be available Monday, December 9 on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT, and air on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week. Written by series creator (and Bandit inspiration) Joe Brumm, Bluey Minisodes aren’t quite new episodes — they’re between one and three minutes and while they might incorporate elements of previously aired (or even yet-to-be aired) proper episodes, they stand on their own.

These humorous, slice-of-life moments are cute, quirky, and fully embody the spirit of playfulness and heartfelt sentimentality that is Bluey. The six episodes we’re looking forward to are...

“Strong Potion” — When Bingo takes a magic strength potion, she can lift Dad with ease and hilarity ensues.

"Robo Bingo" — Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean their teeth... but soon finds her commands are going to have to be specific.

"Butlers" — In Bluey's dream house, a new butler learns the ropes and how to allow the ladies of the manor to live in quiet luxury.

"Where's Bingo?" — Dad just can't find Bingo anywhere and no one can help, but it turns out she's just been on his shoulders the whole time.

"Goldilocks" — In this retelling of Goldilocks & the Three Bears, we hear the story from the bears' point of view.

"Alongside" — Bluey and her Honey serendipitously meet after going their separate ways, highlighting the power of friendship.

Here’s a little sneak peek...

December is dark and cold and — between holiday prep, a social calendar on overdrive, and end-of-year nonsense at work and home — incredibly stressful. Watching Bluey is like getting a soothing brain massage that doesn’t make you feel guilty or dumber for having watched it. (All due respect, ASMR videos, but we are a little bit ashamed of how much we love you.) So if you need me on December 9, we will be on my couch, with my kiddos under a big blanket laughing and probably crying over a cartoon dog.