Mindy Kaling tends to keep her kids’ lives private, shielding them from the likes of paparazzi and potential pitfalls of fame. She’s also not too keen on her two children, daughter Katerine “Kit” Swati, 4 1/2, and son Spencer Avu, 2, watching The Office, AKA the TV show that brought us the imitable Kelly Kapoor and launched Kaling’s career.

"That show is so inappropriate now," she said laughing during an appearance on Good Morning America. "We talk about — the writers who I'm still in touch with now — we always talk about how so much of that show, we probably couldn't make now."

"Tastes have changed and honestly what offends people has changed so much now," she noted. "So I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."

This isn’t to say she is going to keep them from watching the show their entire lives. "So I think when they're teenagers they'll probably want to," she added of her kids. "Seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of The Office now." And it’s true — Gen Z definitely has a thing for The Office, as evidenced by Billie Eilish’s sampling of soundbites from the “Threat Level Midnight” episode on her track “My Strange Addiction” back in 2019.

Kaling previously opened up about being the decision to have children on her own. “I had some professional things that I’d been hoping for not come through or had been delayed. And I just thought like, ‘What am I doing? Like, I just gotta have a kid,” the single mom explained in an interview with Yahoo Life.

Seems like Kaling is handling single motherhood just fine. And as long as her kids aren’t threatening to kill themselves like Romeo & Juliet (the Claire Danes one) because they can’t watch their mom’s show, it appears that all will be well in the Kaling household.