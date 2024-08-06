Time To Rewatch These ‘90s Kids’ Movies You’ve Completely Forgotten About

Growing up in the ‘90s has always been something I’ve looked back on with pride. It was the decade that gave us the Spice Girls, AOL Instant Messenger, grunge fashion, and Beanie Babies (still waiting for that major payout I was promised, BTW). But what always stood out to me the most were the truly iconic ‘90s kids' movies that filled so many of my evenings. Whether I was at a sleepover with a group of friends or sitting solo on the couch with a few handfuls of popcorn, this era of cinema sure knew how to captivate my attention time and time again. But while some of those films have become tried-and-true favorites I’ve continued to watch well into adulthood, there are other more obscure alternatives that I’d quite honestly forgotten all about — a fact that I plan to rectify immediately.

Thanks to a little trip down memory lane, I’ve rounded up a list of ‘90s kids’ films that perhaps never received the recognition they deserved (until now, that is). Some have been overlooked while others were simply forgotten — yet they too encompass that ‘90s nostalgia we’ve all come to love and have more than earned their time to shine. So, if you’re looking to get reacquainted with your inner child, look no further than these hidden gems.

FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The dangers of pollution and the importance of preserving the rainforest aren’t exactly the topics you think of when it comes to children’s movies, but unfortunately, it’s a concept that still rings true today given the ongoing climate and environmental issues this world continues to face. Despite the underlying serious subject matter, though, the film is actually a lot of fun, thanks in large part to the catchy musical numbers and Robin Williams’ impeccable voice work as the lovable (and kinda wacky) Batty Koda. (Seriously, that rap number still slaps.)

Rock-a-Doodle (1991)

Have you ever wondered what Elvis would be like if he was a rooster? Well, this movie takes that concept and runs with it in the story of Chanticleer, a rooster who suffers from a major identity crisis when the sun comes up without him having to crow. So, he does the only thing a self-respecting-rooster-seeking-validation can do — leaves the small-town life to pursue a singing career. There are also evil owls!

DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

If the theme song alone isn’t enough to rope you in, how about a cute little genie, buried treasure, and an evil sorcerer? When it comes to nonstop, action-packed fun with a side of sass, no one does it better than old Scrooge McDuck.

The Princess and the Goblin (1991)

While it’s true that none of these songs can hold a candle to the masterpieces found on a Disney soundtrack, the premise itself is intriguing as a young princess stands up to a horde of goblins to save her kingdom. Throw in some invisible thread, a cute boy sidekick, and a magical grandmother, and you’ve got yourself a surprisingly charming story.

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

Sure, Jurassic Park may have gotten all of the box office attention that year, but let’s not forget this other epic dinosaur story that involved bringing these prehistoric creatures back to modern civilization. But instead of doing this through the magic of DNA, it was done with… magical cereal. I guess that’s why they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

3 Ninjas (1992)

Some grandparents take their grandchildren on picnics and out to the movies, while others teach them the skills of martial arts. If you don’t take the plot too seriously and ignore the fact that grown men are attempting to fight young kids, there’s still a lot to enjoy within the movie — particularly the boys’ bedroom, which, let’s be real, was the epitome of ‘90s coolness.

Blank Check (1994)

Looking back, the whole weird relationship dynamic between 11-year-old Preston Waters and FBI agent Shay Stanley definitely gives me the ick, but a kid getting to spend a million dollars on anything/everything he wants? That’s the dream!

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Now that I’m a mom myself, the thought of my toddler son running (or crawling) around the city, getting put in a wide array of dangerous situations, sounds like my worst nightmare come to life. But as a kid, this film was chock full of some great adult-baby hijinks that would make even Kevin McCallister proud.

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Come for the cute panda, stay for, well, the cute panda.

The Pagemaster (1994)

Speaking of iconic Macaulay Culkin roles, let’s not forget this riveting masterpiece that offers the perfect blend of Adventure, Fantasy, and Horror (all three of which serve as central characters). The stacked cast of A-list stars is more than enough to keep you captivated: Christopher Lloyd, Patrick Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, oh my! And if there was ever a movie guaranteed to get you excited about reading, this would be it.

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Everyone likes rooting for an underdog, especially if that underdog is a 12-year-old kid who finds himself as the starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs after a fluke injury turns his arm into a fastball machine. (You know, just typical kid-type stuff.) Is the plot ridiculous and silly? Absolutely. Will that stop you from enjoying every moment? Not one bit.

Andre (1994)

The budding friendship between a young girl and a lovable seal? Sign me up! But the fact that this is based on a true story is the icing on this truly adorable cake.

Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain (1995)

What do you get when you pair up two iconic child stars of the ‘90s? A heartwarming story of family, friendship, and sisterhood, all wrapped up in an epic quest.