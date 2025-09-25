17 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In October

Spooky season is here, which you have probably already heard a thousand times at this point, but if you love all things Halloween, the more the merrier really. We are all ready for a change of pace, right? And if you watched all of Netflix’s new releases in September, well, you might also be ready for some new content, please and thank you. If so, here are all of the new family-friendly movies and shows to watch on Netflix in October.

If your kid wants to watch anything having to do with Halloween right now, you should check out Netflix’s curated playlists for preschool and older kids — they both launch on the platform on Oct. 1. They round up all the themed episodes of each age group’s favorite shows, from Mighty Monsterwheelies and Blippi’s Adventures to Sing Thriller and The Cuphead Show. But if you’re looking for the newest of the new shows and movies, more on that below.

What’s New On Netflix In October? The Highlight Reel

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods — Sept. 30

Netflix is dropping a new natural history-slash-horror series just in time for Halloween, and it’s narrated by Maya Hawke. You’ll follow three animal characters through their daily lives, facing all the horrors and dangers of living in the wild, dodging predators, extreme weather, and more. This series is set in the woods, while the second season that drops later in the month focuses on the jungle.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton! — Oct. 6

My son has been loving Netflix’s Red Fish, Blue Fish show that came out last month, and now he’ll probably be all about Horton!. In this riff on the classic story Horton Hears A Who, Horton and Samson help their fellow jungle creatures solve many a conundrum. Elephant’s honor, bird’s word!

Is It Cake? Halloween — Oct. 8

Is it a clown mask, or is it cake? Everyone’s favorite (and the only) game show where you have to ask this question is back. Bakers will take on hair-raising challenges to make cakes look like iconic Halloween items for the chance to win major money, with our favorite quippy host there to comment on everything along the way.

The Twits — Oct. 17

Netflix

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, this movie introduces us to Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people who ever lived. Naturally, they own and operate the most disgusting and dangerous amusement park in town: Twitlandia. As the two gain more power in the community, two orphans and their animal friends will stand up against them in a bid to save their city.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In October

Sister Act — Oct. 1

Sister Act: Back in the Habit — Oct. 1

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — Oct. 1

Winx Club: The Magic Is Back: Season 1 — Oct. 1

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps — Oct. 1

Despicable Me 3 — Oct. 5

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials — Oct. 9

Maze Runner: Death Cure — Oct. 9

Confessions of a Shopaholic — Oct. 16

Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together — Oct. 16

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Oct. 17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — Oct. 17

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle — Oct. 28

What will you be watching this month? The suspense of that Nightmares of Nature trailer already has me invested in a field mouse.