23 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In September

Is it just me, or did the back-to-school rush feel extra rush-y this year? If you and your kids are also reeling and readjusting, you’ve probably been looking for a little extra downtime wherever you can get it. Fortunately for us, the folks at Netflix don’t seem to take days off, and they’ve teed up a bunch of new releases for us to enjoy in September. Here are all the new family-friendly movies and shows to watch on Netflix this coming month, while you try to catch your breath in the evenings and on weekends.

For starters, if you haven’t seen all of KPop Demon Hunters at least twice by now, what are you even doing? Start there! But the platform has so many good family-friendly series in a similar style worth exploring (which we’ll touch on here), and continuations of a bunch of beloved series are dropping, too. Let’s get into it...

What’s New On Netflix In September? The Highlight Reel

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 — Sept. 3

Wednesday is trying to get her psychic powers back, and now she has Principal Weems along for the ride as her spirit guide. Can she save Enid and Nevermore from Tyler, and what dark Addams family secrets will be uncovered in the process? That’s for us to watch and find out.

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2 — Sept. 4

My son loves all things Pokémon, and because my husband and I grew up watching it too, we’re thrilled to get into the new series with him. And Pokémon Concierge is genuinely so good — it’s the perfect low-stakes cozy show to put on in the background while you craft or do your nails (ask me how I know). In this part, Haru is really getting the hang of her new job, until a former beau shows up and surprises her. I can’t wait to see which new Pokémon we meet and the adventures they have.

Wolf King: Season 2 — Sept. 11

Netflix summarizes Season 2 of Wolf King like so: “As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king — and the daunting task of choosing a queen.” If your kids couldn’t get enough of KPop Demon Hunters, this series is similar in style and vibe, and the twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat, too.

The Wrong Paris — Sept. 12

You’re telling me we get new Miranda Cosgrove content in 2025? Bless. In this rom-com, Cosgrove plays Dawn, an aspiring artist who has been accepted to art school in France. When she can’t afford to get there, she auditions for a dating show filming in Paris so she can get booted off and start the semester. But the show’s producers aren’t upfront — they’re actually taking this dating pool to Paris, Texas. Once Dawn meets the eligible bachelor, will her dreams change?

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In September

Shrek — Sept. 1

Shrek 2 — Sept. 1

Shrek the Third — Sept. 1

Shrek Forever After — Sept. 1

Puss in Boots — Sept. 1

Chicken Run — Sept. 1

The Land Before Time — Sept. 1

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory — Sept. 1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — Sept. 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — Sept. 1

Sherlock Holmes — Sept. 1

The Amazing Spider-Man — Sept. 1

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Sept. 1

Leap! — Sept. 7

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish — Sept. 8

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Sept. 11

Little Angel: Volume 6 — Sept. 18

Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2 — Sept. 22

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4 — Sept. 26

Happy back-to-school season to you, and enjoy your decompressing time even more with these new watches.