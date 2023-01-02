Wanna Netflix and... warm up? Every new month brings a load of fresh, fun content from Netflix, and the steamer’s January 2023 lineup is no different. They’re offering up stacks and stacks of fun, family-friendly movies and shows perfect for snow days and blizzardy nights. Whether your home is overrun by the tiniest of humans or you’re looking for something to entertain your big kids, Netflix is helping and coming in clutch. As we enter our hibernation period, we need things to do and watch, right? From a new, feminist cartoon series to loads of great movies (ah, yes, where it all began), if you have a Netflix account, you have access to everything you need for a few months spent hiding from the cold.

Of course, you can also find plenty of more adult-friendly content on Netflix. But why get sucked into grown-up drama when you can watch the easy, light-hearted stories they put out for families? Make a resolution to spend some quality time binge-watching these picks in the first month of the new year.

Pressure Cooker (Jan. 6)

Netflix

If your family is a fan of cooking shows or reality shows, give Pressure Cooker a try. It’s like a mix of Real World and Top Chef, where 11 cooks live and cook together in the ultimate cooking competition. Who will come out on top and win $100,000? Their roommates and fellow cooks vote to decide.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Season 2 (Jan. 12)

Netflix

Everyone’s favorite panda-with-a-punch, Po, and his band of Dragon Knights, are returning to our televisions. They’ll travel the globe, fighting evil and searching for the legendary Tianshang weapons. What calamity and comedy will they meet along the way? Tune in!

Dog Gone (Jan. 13)

Netflix

Wanna make this one count for something educational? Scoop up Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi and add it to the winter book flood stack. Your kiddo can get the reading points now, then enjoy Netflix’s movie version in the new year.

Bake Squad, Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Netflix

Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi personally selected each of the four members of season one’s Bake Squad, and now all four are returning for yet another season of bigger, better, and straight-up bonkers baked goods. If you loved the decadence and high stakes involved in Bake Squad’s debut season, get ready for something even wilder when it returns.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Jan. 23)

Universal Pictures

FINALLY! Not all of us are comfortable sitting in theaters again yet. But we’ve still anxiously awaited the “origin story” of our favorite, most lovable “villain,” Gru. Even if you saw it in theaters, you’re probably ready for a rewatch. Let’s face it: There’s no such thing as too much or too many minions. (... hopefully.)

Little Angel, Volume 2 (Jan. 24)

Moonbug

For preschoolers (and toddlers) who loved JJ, Cody, and the rest of the CoCoMelon gang, Moonbug grabbed up Little Angel, too. With a whole new set of friends and even more songs and scenes, Little Angel has sparked many an afternoon sing-a-long. Now it’s returning to Netflix with even more songs for our littles to learn and love.

Daniel Spellbound, Season 2 (Jan. 26)

Netflix

This kid-friendly animated series is off to such a strong start already! In Season 2, Daniel will team up with an unlikely partner to help break a demonic curse and “restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel’s family.” Intrigued? Catch up on season one now, so you’re ready when season two releases. Magic, mystery, and great animation. What more could you need?

Lockwood & Co. (Jan. 27)

Netflix

This brand-new series continues the world’s obsession with all things magical and mysterious. It fits nicely into the playbook for kids “too old” for Daniel Spellbound but perhaps a little too young for Wednesday or The Umbrella Academy. The show follows three siblings, including a sister with psychic abilities, as they run a paranormal investigation agency out of London.

Princess Power (Jan. 30)

Netflix

Do you think when Today’s Savannah Guthrie helped created Princesses Wear Pants, she had any idea of the global phenomenon she would create? The wildly popular book has now spawned a television show centering on the four princesses of the four major fruit kingdoms. Together Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple can do anything. Sure, all the princess-y stuff is fun, but they also know the real meaning of leadership and work hand-in-hand to help all “fruitizens.”