Summertime and the livin’s easy. Also, the temperatures outdoors are actually hellish, which means you and your family are probably spending your fair share of time indoors trying to beat the heat. If you’re sick of watching the same old kids’ movies on repeat, check out this massive roster of new family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix in July 2025. There’s a big upload of classic movies coming to the streaming service, along with plenty of brand-new content, too.

For starters, if you’ve never introduced your kids to The Karate Kid, all three films will be available on Netflix on July 1. So too will the Mission Impossible catalog, White Chicks, and more. Plus, there will be new reality shows that are safe for the entire family to watch together — no makeouts and broken hearts here — to keep you entertained during this wild summer high temps.

What’s New On Netflix In July? The Highlight Reel

All The Sharks — July 4

Four teams of two shark experts will travel the world to photograph as many sharks as possible, earning points for each photo snapped and bonuses depending on how rare the species is. At the end, one team will win a massive check for the charity of their choosing. And we just get to see a lot of sharks along the way.

Building The Band — July 9

In the vein of Love is Blind, 50 talented singers will team up — based solely on their vocals — into six bands that then compete for the top spot. That’s when the real drama begins, as artists vie for lead singer positions and learn to work as a group to win it all.

7 Bears — July 10

Take what you know about the seven dwarves and make it... bears. These mischievous cubs go in search of a mythical magic potato and encounter all manner of other fairytale characters along the way. It’s a silly, romping adventure for the younger kids.

My Melody & Kuromi — July 24

The most kawaii show ever is coming to Netflix! My Melody and Kuromi own rival bakeries in Mariland, and things turn upside down when both try to impress a famous pastry chef in town. Can they set things right and save their friends?

Happy Gilmore 2 — July 25

Happy Gilmore comes out of retirement in order to fund his daughter’s tuition to an elite ballet dance school, and you can only imagine the hijinks that ensue. The preview hints at so many great returning cast members, as well as a slew of celebrity cameos. The original movie will hit the streaming service on July 1, if you need to catch your kids up in advance.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In July

17 Again — July 1

Annie — July 1

Antz — July 1

Captain Phillips — July 1

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs — July 1

Grown Ups — July 1

Grown Ups 2 — July 1

Happy Gilmore — July 1

Mission: Impossible — July 1

Mission: Impossible II — July 1

Mission: Impossible III — July 1

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol — July 1

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation — July 1

Pacific Rim — July 1

Paw Patrol: Seasons 2 & 3 — July 1

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie — July 1

The Karate Kid — July 1

The Karate Kid Part II — July 1

The Karate Kid Part III — July 1

The Notebook — July 1

The Other Guys — July 1

The Polar Express — July 1

White Chicks — July 1

White House Down — July 1

Zathura: A Space Adventure — July 1

Bread Barbershop: Season 4 — July 11

Mamma Mia! — July 16

Ride Along 2 — July 16

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation — July 24

You may run out of patience having your kids cooped up indoors this month, but at least you won’t run out of new things to watch together.