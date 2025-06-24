What is it about summer camp that just sort of lives in our collective childhood nostalgia? I didn’t even go to summer camp that often, and yet I still romanticize the idea of it: the bunk beds, the campfire sing-alongs, the freedom of being untethered from family. Summer camp is a rite of passage, and for many of us who grew up in the ‘90s or early aughts, we didn’t necessarily even have to travel to experience that — we were fortunate enough to go vicariously through summer camp movies like Camp Nowhere.

Now that I’m a parent, I’ve realized these, ahem, *campy* gems are also kind of perfect for sharing with my kids. Whether you’ve got a tween who’s a little nervous about their first sleep-away camp, or you just want to enjoy a fun bonding moment that doesn’t involve melting in the scorching heat, summer camp movies make for excellent family viewing. (I did throw in a few that are just for the grown-ups, in case you need some solo QT with the A/C and an adult beverage.)

Nostalgic Classics

The Parent Trap (1961 or 1998)

Ah, the OG “switched at camp” caper! It doesn’t matter if you watch the 1961 version or the 1998 version — either way, the long-lost twins deliver some truly heartwarming and hilarious hijinks.

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Seriously, who among us didn’t wish for this exact scenario?! No parents, no rules, no camp counselors... what could go wrong? Camp Nowhere serves peak ‘90s rebellion, complete with bucket hats and a baby-faced Christopher Lloyd.

Heavyweights (1995)

Admittedly, this one hasn’t aged that well. That doesn’t make it any less seminal in the canon of millennial childhood summer camp movies, though. It’s impossible not to cheer when these kids rise up against an unhinged fitness freak (peak Ben Stiller) and throw a body-positive rebellion.

Ernest Goes to Camp (1987)

Kids today weren’t raised with Ernest P. Worrell, and it shows. In this gloriously goofy ‘80s romp, everyone’s favorite well-meaning but wildly incompetent Jack of all trades (and master of none) leads a group of misfit kids in a battle to save their camp from corporate destruction.

Addams Family Values (1993)

I rewatch this movie every year, and it honestly never gets old. Thanksgiving pageant anarchy? Check. Wednesday’s deadpan one-liners? Double check. It’s spooky, satirical perfection — they just don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

Camp Rock (2008)

Big dreams, bigger hair, and even bigger drama; Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers star in this family-friendly pick that has enough sing-alongs and side bangs to transport you straight back to the early aughts.

Camp (2003)

If your tween or teen’s a theater kid — or if you were — this is the messy summer camp movie for you. A few selling points: It stars a fresh-on-the-scene Anna Kendrick, and it actually covers some pretty important topics and feelings for teens.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Ugh, I’ll never get over how whimsical and weird and wonderful this movie is. It’s basically Wes Anderson’s version of a summer camp fever dream, if that tells you anything, so add it to the queue if your tween loves vintage vibes with a side of emotional repression.

It Takes Two (1995)

I’m pretty sure my sister and I watched every single Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie ever made, and this one always stood out as a favorite. The real-life twins play a rich girl and an orphan who look exactly alike (but are somehow not related), and they switch places to stop a wedding.

The Rainbow Tribe (2008)

Want something that’ll get ya right in the heart? This movie may be a little cheesy, but it really hits that “camp saves everyone” sweet spot. The gist: A man at rock bottom ends up helping run a struggling summer camp, where he ends up finding purpose again through a group of quirky kids.

Even More Summer Camp Movies to Round Out Your Queue

Not Quite Summer Camp, But Summer Camp-Core

These may only have brief camp scenes or may not take place at traditional camps, but they’ve got the key ingredients: summer freedom, friendship drama, and chaotic coming-of-age energy.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Spanglish (2004)

Holes (2003)

Theater Camp (2023)

RV (2006)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Campy Comedies (& Horrors) for Grown-Ups

A little too edgy for the kids, these picks are perfect for parents who like their camp movies packed with satire, screams, and/or pure unhinged adult humor.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Meatballs (1979)

Friday the 13th (1980)

The Final Girls (2015)

Summer Camp (2015)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Camp Takota (2014)

Hell of a Summer (2023)

Indian Summer (1993)

See? There’s a summer camp movie for every kind of vibe. All of the fun, and no need for bug spray. Win-win!