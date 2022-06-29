New Photos From 'Barbie' Movie Set Are Peak '90s Nostalgia

The Barbie excitement just keeps on growing as more photos from the set of the Greta Gerwig directed movie just hit the internet.

In the pictures taken in Venice, California, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are Barbie and Ken come to life as they don neon pink and green spandex ensembles and roller skates — their matching bright blond locks glistening in the sun.

Fans were quick to point out that the actors’ looks are reminiscent of Mattel’s “Hot Skatin’” and “Inline Skating” Barbie dolls of 1994 and ‘95, respectively. Neon rollerblades included!

From this and all the other information released so far, one can only imagine the high levels of nostalgic shenanigans and camp this movie will entail.

In other recent photos from the set, Robbie is seen wearing a Western-style outfit, complete with hot pink bedazzled bell bottoms. And she slipped on those iconic roller skates again for a scene with co-star America Ferrera.

Barbie has been garnering lots of attention since first-look images of Robbie and Gosling were released earlier this month. In the photos, the stars look just like their plastic source material and onlookers just can’t wait to see what this movie is all about. So far, plot details are sparse, but Robbie did tell The Hollywood Reporter that Barbie will be “the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

The actor also shouted out Gerwig and her writing/real-life partner Noah Baumbach, questioning, “Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

As for Gosling’s performance, Eva Mendes, who shares two children with him, told the hosts of The Talk Monday, “There was something about the [first-look] image that sparked my teenage [“ahhh”]... I feel like my man has sparked a real ‘Kenaissance.’”

C’mon Barbies, let’s go party.