Here's The First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken In 'Barbie'

“Hi ya, Barbie. You want to go for a ride?” is a line we hope Ryan Gosling mutters as Ken in the new live-action Barbie movie directed by Little Women and Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig.

In a new photo from the set of the upcoming film, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, a bleached blond Gosling can be seen rocking an all-denim look in front of a pink backdrop — the name “Ken” adorning the top of his underwear. Six-pack — eh, eight pack? — abs included.

“#BARBIE July 21, 2023. Only in theaters,” Warner Bros. Pictures shared alongside the photo.

Ryan Gosling plays Ken in Barbie, out in July 2023.

The picture comes weeks after the production house shared the first look at Robbie in the film, which is co-written by Gerwig and her husband, Marriage Story writer and director Noah Baumbach. In the snap, Robbie wears a blue-polka dotted headband and striped top in a hot pink convertible.

“It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections,” Robbie told British Vogue last year of playing the iconic doll on screen. “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie.

Co-stars include Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, and Alexandra Shipp.

Liu recently shared a few details about the film, which he promises will “really, really” surprise people. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he also said Gosling worked out pretty hard to achieve the Ken look.

"He's definitely, like, a gym in the morning, gym after work kinda guy,” Liu said. “Just hearing little bits and pieces about, you know, his strict diet regimen and how much emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body, I’m like, I respect it, I respect it. I’m gonna have some soda."