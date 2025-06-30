There’s a reason ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia never fades: Those of us who grew up then are happy to hit rewind. And as evidenced by the fact that nostalgia for those decades remains as trendy as ever among younger generations, it’s clear that everyone can see it was a time of pure magic. A huge part of that magic was definitely chilling on whatever-color shag carpet you had in your living room, eating a bowl of sugary cereal the size of your head while watching the literal best cartoons ever made — one of which was very obviously The Smurfs.

If that sounds like your childhood, chances are you’ve got a serious soft spot for these mushroom-dwelling, three-apples-high, humanoid heroes with the distinctive blue hue. Well, guess what? They’re back… and they’ve got a fresh story and an epic voice cast (like, ~whoa~), with none other than our queen, Rihanna, voicing Smurfette.

Scary Mommy has an exclusive first look at the behind-the-scenes action as Queen RiRi and the rest of the impressive cast bring the new animated Smurfs movie to life. Yes, it’s every bit as cute, chaotic, and heartwarming as you’d hope.

Watch It Here

A Smurfy New Quest

Considering Smurf lore is decades-long, you may be wondering what makes this particular adventure so special and different. Hi, hello, we have to start with this cast!

Rihanna not only voices Smurfette, she’s also a producer and contributes to the music, including a brand-new original song that you won’t even mind getting stuck in your head.

As if that alone wasn’t enough to get you hype to go see this new adventure with your kiddos, consider who’s joining Rihanna to round out the cast: John Goodman, Kurt Russell, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Billie Lourd, Amy Sedaris, Dan Levy, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Kroll, Maya Erskine, Xolo Maridueña, Alex Winter, JP Karliak, Marshmello.

Stacked doesn’t even cover it.

In addition to this killer new cast, Smurfs also takes the adventure to the next level. When Papa Smurf (Goodman) gets kidnapped by a duo of evil wizards, it’s up to Smurfette (Rihanna) to lead a rescue mission across dimensions. The Smurfs must leave the safety of their idyllic village behind and team up with all-new characters — including a mysterious nameless Smurf, voiced by Corden — to save their leader… and maybe even the universe.

In other words, this is not the Smurfs of yesteryear. This time, they’re on a high-stakes mission.

A Nostalgic Glow-Up

It’s easy to be skeptical of reboots, but you know when they always work? When the people involved are fans who also grew up with the original and take the responsibility of carrying its legacy forward very seriously. That’s the case with this latest incarnation.

Director Chris Miller grew up watching the ‘80s Smurf cartoons and set out to create a world that honored the legacy of artist Peyo’s memorable blue crew, while completely reimagining it for a new generation. Plus, the message the Smurfs represent feels especially relevant today. “We all sometimes feel like we’re very small in a very big world,” Miller says. “But as the Smurfs will learn, trust and love can help you find a way through. With the support of your friends, your family, and your community, you can face anything.”

The film is packed with heart, humor, original music, and, sure, a bit of existential smurf-searching. You’ll be surprised how much you relate to No Name’s journey to discover who he is, or how invested you are when you learn that Papa Smurf has a secret past as one of the original Smurf Guardians of Good.

And then there’s Lyonne voicing an interdimensional desert-dwelling creature named Mama Poot (teehee) who runs a gas station in the middle of the Australian Outback with her baby Poots. I mean, c’mon — how could you not want to watch this next chapter of your nostalgic blue friends?

A Full-Circle Moment for RiRi & the Rest of Us

Like so many of us, Rihanna grew up watching the ‘80s version of Smurfs — and Smurfette has always been her girl. Now she gets to bring the beloved character back to the screen in a full-circle moment that’s honestly kind of emotional.

“So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs,” Rihanna recalls. “I related so much to Smurfette and what she stood for. First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty, and very empathetic. I was super-inspired by all of that.”

She adds, “It reminds me so much of my childhood. And now this is going to be part of not just my childhood, but my kids’ childhoods too.”

And truly? Same.

Mark your calendar! Smurfs hits theaters July 18, 2025.