Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Believe In The Term "Co-Parenting"

Co-parenting, according to experts, refers to the process of divorced or separated parents continuing to raise their kids together even after they have split as a couple. This arrangement tends to lend itself to more amicable and "healthy" relationships between parents who are no longer together or were never together to begin with. The term has definitely gotten more popular as of late, but rapper and TV personality Nick Cannon doesn't get all the hype.

Cannon explained why he doesn't believe in the term "co-parenting" in a recent episode of his Wondery podcast Nick Cannon @ Night, while answering a fan's question.

"Curious to hear Nick's perspective on managing multiple co-parenting relationships while dating. It's a unique situation that could offer some real insights for blended families," the listener wrote in on X.

Cannon, 44, replied that he has "always kind of had an issue" with the term "co-parenting," instead believing that it is actually just "parenting."

"When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing," the host said.

The father of 12 added, "I haven't figured it out yet. I haven't gotten it all the way right. But also to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality — that's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life."

When referring to the mothers of his 12 children, Cannon said, "I don't bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, 'Oh yeah, my baby mamas,’ you know, unless I'm telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything."

He reiterated that "Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion."

Cannon first became a father when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.

Since then, he has welcomed 10 more children: sons Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He has a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and welcomed a daughter, Halo Marie, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. He also has a daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole.