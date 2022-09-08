A new bundle of joy has arrived for actor Nicholas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata! The couple confirmed the news that they were expecting back in January 2022. This is the first child for Shibata and the third for Cage. He has two sons from previous relationships.

The couple confirmed the birth of baby girl to PEOPLE, revealing her name — August Francesca Coppola Cage — a nod to Cage’s father, August Coppola, whose brother is famous direction Francis Ford Coppola.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep told PEOPLE. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

The actor went on The Kelly Clarkson Show a few months after the news broke to tell Clarkon’s audience that a little girl was on the way. “I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone,” he said. “I am gonna have a little girl.”

Cage expressed the excitement of getting back to the basics of fatherhood — something he’s missed since his boys are now grown up. “My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair,” he told Access Hollywood. “I'm looking forward to getting back to that.”

Nicholas Cage and son, Weston Cage. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cage is also a grandfather. His oldest son, Weston Cage, 24, has two boys of his own. “I love it. Every second,” Cage told PEOPLE in a 2020 interview. Weston bragged about his dad’s skills as a grandpa, calling him “brilliant.”

''He likes [to be called] Grandpa, or Nonno — the Italian,” he said. “He's a brilliant grandfather. I believe that a lot of the morals and philosophies that I will teach to my son definitely comes from my father. He was an amazing father to me,” the son of Cage told ET.

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, were married in February 2021 after meeting in Japan via mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of Ghostland. It’s his fifth marriage, but he says he got it right this time.

"I'm really happily married," he told the L.A Times. "I know five is a lot but I think I got it right this time."

Congrats to new parents (and grandparents) Cage and Shibata!