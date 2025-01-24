13 Vampiric Baby Names Inspired By Nosferatu

There’s no doubt that our love affair with vampires is immortal. Irish author Bram Stoker penned Dracula in 1897, forever changing the way the world perceives vampires. In 1922, the silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror was released, an adaptation of Stoker’s work (albeit unauthorized). The latest Nosferatu film, directed by Robert Eggers, is based both on Stoker’s Dracula as well as the 1922 film, but with a life —and an afterlife — all its own.

If you’ve got a little would-be succubus (or perhaps a noble vampire slayer) on the way, there’s no better place to look for some truly gothic inspiration for unique baby names than the film and its origins.

Bram Bram is the nickname for Abraham, Bram Stoker’s full given name. Abraham Van Helsing is also the name of the primary vampire hunter in Stoker’s novel. In Hebrew, the name Abraham translates to “father of nations.”

Vlad In the film Nosferatu, the vampire is known as Count Orlok, and in Stoker's novel, we have Count Dracula. Most scholars agree that both are, at least in part, inspired by the notorious Romanian leader Vlad Dracul or Vlad III, also known as Vlad the Impaler, who employed brutal methods to gain victory over his enemies. Which, OK, is awful. But if we're looking for positives, it seems like a strong name for a kid with a fighting spirit. Besides, the name — which is of Slavic origins — actually means "prince."

Bela Although Count Orlok is quite a different vampire altogether, the original actor who played Count Dracula in the 1931 film version, Bela Lugosi, is cemented in pop culture as the face of Dracula. The name Bela is of Hebrew origin and, appropriately, means “devouring.”

Orlok The bloodsucking monster himself, Count Orlok, is played in the new movie by Bill Skarsgård (aka Pennywise the Clown). Based on Bram Stoker’s character Count Dracula, he’s decidedly less overtly attractive than the Bela Lugosi version but somewhat truer to vampires of legend in both Irish and Romanian lore. In Bram Stoker’s novel, he makes reference to the word vrolok — a Slavic word for vampire or werewolf. It may be that the original Nosferatu director F. W. Murnau and screenwriter Henrik Galeen adapted the name Orlok from this.

Hutter (or Harker) Played by Nicholas Hoult in the latest Nosferatu, Thomas Hutter is the young solicitor sent to Transylvania to visit the client, Count Orlok. In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, you may recognize much of this character in Jonathan Harker. An occupational name, Hutter means “someone who works in a glass or iron foundry in a hut.” Harker, meanwhile, means “marshland deer.”

Ellen Ellen Hutter is the wife of the solicitor, Thomas Hutter, played by the charmingly dark Lily-Rose Depp in the 2024 movie version. Count Orlok develops an obsession with Ellen and comes to Germany to find her. Meanwhile, Ellen is developing feelings for Orlok but is unsure what is happening to her. The name Ellen means “light.”

Lucy In Stoker’s Dracula, Lucy Westerna is Dracula’s first victim when he arrives in England and she transforms into a vampire, despite the best efforts of Van Helsing and others. The name Lucy also translates to “light.”

Friedrich The wealthy friend of Thomas Hutter and husband to Ellen’s best friend Anna, Frederich Harding invites Ellen to stay with them after Thomas leaves to attend Count Orlok — a big mistake. There’s now a vampire in his midst. Friedrich is of German origins and means “peaceful ruler.” We also adore the nickname, Freddy.

Anna Ellen’s bestie and Friedrich’s wife, Anna is the one who seems to pick up on the initial transformation of Ellen into a vampiric obsessor. Anna is a classic baby name that means “merciful or gracious one.”

Wilhelm When Ellen falls ill, it is Dr. Wilhelm Siever who is called upon to attend her. When his efforts are of no avail, he begins to suspect forces of evil and calls upon his pal, rogue doctor and vampire hunter Albin Von Franz. Wilhelm is the German variant of William and means “protection,” “protected one,” and “golden helmet.”

Albin In Nosferatu, the vampire hunter is not Abraham Van Helsing, but rather Albin Von Franz, played by William Defoe. The name Albin is Latin for “fair” or “pale.”

Dublin This is the city where Irish writer Bram Stoker was born. The name Dublin is a derivation of the Irish words “dubh” (black or dark) and “linn” which means pool and is said to refer to a dark pool where two rivers — the Poddle and the Liffey — meet behind Dublin Castle.

Whitby Bram Stoker went to Whitby, England, in 1890, and it is said that the famed city provided an atmospheric background while Stoker wrote Dracula. He even found a book about Vlad the Impaler at the local library, which heavily influenced his own Count Dracula character. Whit would be a cute nickname, too.

Looking for more wicked-cool baby names? Check out these baby names perfect for witchy fans of the movie Wicked. Or maybe you prefer to dig even deeper into the tomb of forgotten vampire names.