15+ Baby Names Perfect for Wicked Fans

It’s been a long time coming, but the Wicked movie is finally (almost) here! If you need a quick refresher, Wicked is the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda, who you may know as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz.

In 1995, author Gregory Maguire published Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which told his version of how the two witches came to be. In 2003, that story was adapted into the Broadway musical Wicked, with actresses Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth headlining as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Fast forward 21 years later, and the record-breaking musical has been adapted into a two-part film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the two characters.

And if you’re a fellow Ozian with a baby on the way, we’ve got some ideas on a few wickedly delightful names to consider!

Wicked-inspired baby names

Elphaba

You can’t have a Wicked list without the name of the Wicked Witch herself! The name was first invented by Wicked book author Gregory Maguire, with the source material serving as inspiration for the musical. The name Elphaba is as unique as the character herself and can be shortened to sweet nicknames like Elphie.

Glinda

Glinda (or Galinda, if you prefer) is our other protagonist, originally named in The Wizard of Oz by author L. Frank Baum. For a more conventional choice, you can also take inspiration from the Welsh name Glenda, meaning "fair and good."

West

Directional names have grown in popularity, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian naming her firstborn North. The name West is unisex, with celebrities like Marley Shelton, Téa Leoni, and Randy Houser using the name for their kids.

Nessarose

Nessarose is the name of Elphaba's sister in both the musical and the book it's based on. The true name for the Wicked Witch of the East, Nessarose can be shortened to nicknames such as Nessa or Rose.

Dorothy

While Dorothy Gale doesn't feature too heavily in the Wicked source material, she does serve as the protagonist in the story that follows, The Wizard of Oz. The name is an English variation of the Greek name Dorothea, meaning "gift of God." While perhaps most associated with Dorothy Gale, Dorothy was also popularized with characters such as Dorothy in The Golden Girls. The name has been used in the U.K. for hundreds of years, with nicknames such as Dot, Dottie, or Dolly.

Emily

Dorothy's Aunt Em is frequently mentioned in The Wizard of Oz, a shortened version of the name Emily. The name, which comes from Latin, means "rival" and has been a popular girl's name for quite some time. Perhaps most notably with famous Emilys, there are many literary options such as Emily Dickinson and Emily Brontë.

Emerald

In Wicked, Glinda and Elphaba travel to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard. The name Emerald comes from the gemstone, a deep green stone that serves as the birthstone for May. The unique name is Persian for "green" and can be shortened to nicknames like Em.

Henry

Along with Auntie Em, Dorothy has her Uncle Henry in The Wizard of Oz. The name is a timeless pick, which has come and gone in popularity for centuries (Henry VIII, anyone?). An alternative spelling is also the French Henri, the spelling which Henrywas originally derived from.

Fiyero

The name of Glinda's (and, spoiler alert, later Elphaba's) love interest has so far ranked much higher as a dog name than for human babies. However, that could change after the release of the movie! The name is closest to Fiero, a boy's name that comes from the Italian word for "proud."

Oz

The Land of Oz is a major part of not only Wicked but also The Wizard of Oz, so it's a fitting name to pick! The name is of Hebrew origin, meaning "strength, powerful, courageous." It's commonly a nickname for names such as Osmond or Osborne. Fellow Millennials may remember the name as the character portrayed by Seth Green in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Boq

Boq is the name of a Munchkinlander who attends Shiz University with Elphaba and Glinda. While he is a character expanded upon in Wicked, the name was actually briefly mentioned in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz when it was published in 1900.

Names based on the faces behind the movie and musical

Cynthia

In the 2024 film, Elphaba is portrayed by singer and actress Cynthia Erivo. The name is of Greek origin, meaning "moon goddess or woman from Kynthos." Popular nicknames for Cynthia include Cindy or the more modern Thea.

Ariana

For the movie, Glinda is portrayed by actress and singer Ariana Grande. The name has risen in popularity over the past few years due to Grande, both with the Ariana spelling as well as Arianna with two "n"s.

Idina

In the original Broadway cast, Elphaba was played by Idina Menzel (whose voice you may also recognize as Elsa). Another variant of the name is Edina, which is thought to be derived from the city of Edinborough in Scotland.

Kristin

For Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth created the role on Broadway when the show opened in 2003. Kristin, or Kristen, is a popular variation on the name Christine and has become an especially common pick in Scandinavia and Germany.

Winnie

Playwright and screenwriter Winnie Holzman wrote the book for the Broadway musical. The name comes from the English origin for a "holy peacemaking, gentle friend," and is often a nickname for Winifred. However, the nickname has grown in popularity as a name in its own right, with celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon naming his daughter Winnie.

Gregory

The 1995 book that started the story of Wicked was written by Gregory Maguire. The name was particularly popular in the 1940s through 1990s, first gaining major recognition with actor Gregory Peck's stardom in the mid-1900s. The name is still a common one, along with the shortened Greg.

Stephen

Music and lyrics for Wicked the musical were written by famed composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The name Stephen (also stylized as Steven) was particularly popular in the mid-1900s but is still a frequently used name even today. Naming your kid Stephen would also put them in great company, with famous Stephens including Speilberg, Colbert, King, Sondheim, and Hawking.