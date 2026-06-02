If you’re anything like *all of us* here at Scary Mommy, you’ve already binged every episode of Prime Video’s Off Campus and moved on to your second — or third, we’re not judging — rewatch. And if you’ve been wondering where you’ve seen these faces before, you’re not alone. From buzzy teen dramas to some seriously classic TV hits, the cast has built some pretty impressive resumes… long before Hannah and Garrett even stole our hearts (or hormones?).

Whether you’re looking for another swoony romance or maybe just an excuse to spend a bit more time with your favorite cast members, these shows will give you the boost of fan-dorphins you’re looking for.

Heartbreak High Watch for: Josh Heuston (Justin Kohl) Before Off Campus, Josh Heuston broke hearts as Dusty Reid in Netflix’s Aussie teen drama Heartbreak High. If Justin’s brooding energy matched your vibe, maybe Dusty should be your next obsession.

The Pitt Watch for: Mika Abdalla (Sabrina) and Jalen Thomas Brooks (Nurse Mateo Diaz) For starters, you should be watching The Pitt on HBO Max regardless — it’s one of the best shows on TV, full stop. But also, you’ll get a little Off Campus reunion since Mika Abdalla appears as Jenna and Jalen Thomas Brooks as fan-favorite Nurse Mateo Diaz.

Saved By the Bell (The Reboot) Watch for: Belmont Cameli (Garrett Graham) Saved By the Bell will never not be nostalgic for millennials like me, so of course I’m going to cue up this recent Peacock reboot… especially now that I realize Belmont Cameli starred as Jamie Spano, the charming son of OG favorite Jessie Spano.

Shameless Watch for: Steve Howey (Coach Graham) Way before he started doling out fatherly advice as Coach Graham, Steve Howey spent 11 seasons stealing scenes as Kevin Ball in Shameless. The long-running dramedy, which chronicles the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family, is equal parts heartfelt and hilarious. Stream it on Netflix.

Gen V Watch for: Stephen Kalyn (Dean) If you liked Prime Video’s The Boys, you should definitely try this hit spinoff, where Stephen Kalyn makes an appearance for several Season 2 episodes.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Watch for: Antonio Cipriano (Logan) This PLL series may not have gotten the same fanfare as the original, but the cast definitely delivered. In addition to the always incredible Bailee Madison as the lead, the spinoff saw Off Campus’ Antonio Cipriano star as Johnny, one of the franchise’s most memorable newer love interests. Stream it on HBO Max.

The Wilds Watch for: Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Tucker) Here’s another one to file under “shows that deserved way more hype than they got.” In this Prime Video survival drama, a group of teenagers get stranded on a remote island, and things get… weird. Miles Guiterrez-Riley plays one of the teens, Ivan Taylor, and you’ll also see Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon in her breakout role.

Yellowjackets Watch for: Khobe Clarke (Nate) Although his role is smaller, Khobe Clarke appears in Yellowjackets — and considering it’s one of the most-talked about TV series of the last five years, it’s pretty much essential viewing. Like The Wilds, it centers on a group of teams stranded after a crash. Stream it on Paramount+.

Dead to Me Watch for: Brandon Scott (Coach West) Listen, it can’t be easy to stand out on the screen when you’re starring alongside Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, but Nick Prager 100% held his own as Detective Nick Prager in Netflix’s highly acclaimed dark comedy that balances grief, friendship, and… um, murder.

Reba Watch for: Steve Howey (Coach Graham) You will never — never! — cease to hear me sing the praises of the early-aughts sitcom Reba. The wholesome series put Steve Howey on the map when we all fell in love with him as lovable goofball Van Montgomery. Stream all six seasons on Hulu.

Malory Towers Watch for: Ella Bright (Hannah Wells) Off Campus may very well be Ella Bright’s most talked-about role to date, but many viewers already loved her as Darrell Rivers in the classic coming-of-age British series Malory Towers. The boarding school drama, based on the beloved novels by Enid Blyton, follows 12-year-old Darrell over her years in academia. Stream it on Prime Video.

Dune: Prophecy Watch for: Josh Heuston (Justin Kohl) Want to see Heuston in a completely different world? Like, literally? The actor traded college romance for political intrigue as Constantine Corrino in HBO Max’s Dune: Prophecy, a sci-fi prequel expanding the universe of Dune.

Rebel Watch for: Jalen Thomas Brooks (Nurse Mateo Diaz) Once again, allow me to b*tch about a great show that got canceled too soon. Inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, this drama centered around a fearless legal advocate (played by Katey Sagal) who refuses to back down from powerful (and corrupt) opponents. Brooks appeared as Sean, shining in a different role than we’ve seen him in since then. Stream it on Prime Video.

Cruel Intentions Watch for: Stephen Kalyn (Dean) and Khobe Clarke (Nate) If your favorite part of Off Campus was the college setting mixed with lots o’ messy relationship drama, move Cruel Intentions to the top of your watch list. Prime Video’s modern take on the ‘90s cult classic sees Kalyn as Roarke and Clarke in a larger role as Scott Russell.