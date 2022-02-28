Esteemed people of the Ton! If you need more shows like Bridgerton in your life, then you’ve come to the right place. The Shonda Rhimes-led series set in Regency-era London features a gossip queen, romance, betrayal, and sex — and was easily one of Netflix’s most popular releases from the past couple of years. With Season 2 upon us and Seasons 3 and 4 in the near future, there’s plenty of Bridgerton to be had. However, you can only watch Regé-Jean Page‘s sexy spoon-licking scene from Season 1 so many times before you just have to move on to something else.

Fortunately, the frothy series also has a spinoff on the way. A prequel, no less! It will center on a young Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuval in the current Bridgerton-verse), as well as explore the early lives of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Bridgerton’s own matriarch, Violet (Ruth Gemmell). “I’m very obsessed with Queen Charlotte, and I always call her the Beyoncé of the show,” Rhimes recently told Variety. “I’m constantly saying out loud, ‘God, I love her wigs’ — somehow hoping that somebody will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.”

Safe to say, fans are looking forward to the moment all of that (including Rhimes in a Queen Charlotte wig) comes to fruition. But until that glorious day comes, here are more shows like Bridgerton to keep you busy.

Steamy, Stylish Shows Like Bridgerton

1. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

You can’t talk about shows like Bridgerton without acknowledging one of the most well-known gossips in fiction. The narrator in Bridgerton is the inimitable Lady Whistledown, the town gossip who knows everything about everybody. For a modern version of the gossip amongst the elite, you absolutely must spend time with Gossip Girl. She knows all there is to know about Manhattan’s elite and isn’t afraid to share with everyone (true whether you watch the OG Gossip Girl or the edgy Gossip Girl reboot). Aside from the gossiping, though, Gossip Girl actually feels similar to Bridgerton in that it’s a show that deals with plenty of romance and sexy scenes between its characters, albeit in today’s society rather than the Regency era.

2. The Great (2020- )

What makes The Great so … great … is the comedy of it. One thing viewers love about Bridgerton is that it’s a Regency-era show with modern aspects. Like, there’s no way London had string quartets playing Taylor Swift music at their events, ya know? In The Great, you get some of that whimsy as well, in addition to the vintage-feeling time period. This is the story of Catherine the Great, who went from zero to hero and made a life for herself.

3. Harlots (2017-2019)

Well, if you want a sexy show that’s British, here you go. In Harlots, the story focuses on one brothel owner in the 18th century who is very, very popular, as are her girls. However, a new madam comes for her, and now it’s a sex war. That makes it sound a lot more raunchy than it is, but it is a story of using sex for power. You’ll get plenty of British accents and steamy discussions in this show.

4. The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021- )

There’s no question that Bridgerton is a sexy show. In the first season, things between the Duke and Duchess were steamy, steamy, steamy. Let’s be real — once they got together, they just had sex on every surface! With The Sex Lives of College Girls, you aren’t getting *quite* that much sexiness, but you’re still getting a steamy show. This one, however, is more focused on what dating in college looks like, which also means there’s quite a bit of sex. Also like Bridgerton, the HBO show is plenty humorous and easy to sit and watch all at once.

5. Reign (2013-2017)

Bridgerton doesn’t give us nearly enough of the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) and the royal family. But with Reign, you get the highly dramatized followings of Mary, Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane), as she tries to figure out taking the throne… and her love life. There’s definitely some steaminess to this show — and a love triangle — that will give you plenty of Bridgerton vibes in an old-timey period.

6. Outlander (2014- )

Another period piece that has Bridgerton vibes is Outlander. This show is also based on a book series and similarly has plenty of sexiness. But where Bridgerton is pretty lighthearted, Outlander definitely takes some dark turns. Some *really* dark turns. Outlander has a bit of a supernatural angle as well, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) traveling through time to end up at Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) side in 1700s Scotland.

7. Sex/Life (2021- )

A suburban stay-at-home parent is completely floored when she runs into her bad-boy ex. Although she is married with a kid, this doesn't stop her mind from wandering to sizzling and forbidden places concerning her ex. As an ex-bad girl herself, she finds it difficult to part with her feelings of lust and excitement. This show follows her journey as she tries to keep her temptations at bay to preserve the family she has.

More Shows Like Bridgerton to Binge-Watch Next

Downton Abbey (2010-2015) Jane Austen’s Sanditon (2019- ) The Tudors (2007-2010) War & Peace (2016 mini-series) Poldark (2015-2019) Belgravia (2020- ) Pride and Prejudice (1995 mini-series) The Spanish Princess (2019- ) Lost in Austen (2008 mini-series) Howards End (2017-2018) Wives and Daughters (1999 mini-series) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017- ) Scandal (2012-2018) Victoria (2016-2019) Gentleman Jack (2019- ) Dickinson (2019-2021) Vanity Fair (2018 mini-series) The Pursuit of Love (2021 mini-series) Cranford (2007-2010)