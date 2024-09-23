Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome A Daughter, Méi June, Via Surrogate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are parents again! On Sep. 14, the pair welcomed a baby girl, Méi June Mulaney.

The couple’s first daughter and second child join big brother Malcolm, who will be 3 year old in November. “We stole so much stuff from the hospital,” Mulaney joked in an Instagram post. “I love my little girl so much.”

Both Munn and Mulaney explained in their individual social media posts that Méi was born in the Year of the Dragon and that her name (pronounced like the month of May) means “plum” in Chinese.

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us,” Munn wrote. “My heart has exploded.”

This has been an eventful few years for the family. The pair were married over Fourth of July weekend in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York state. (Officiated by none other than Munn’s Newsroom co-star Sam Waterson.)

The pair had known each other through other friends for years but have officially been together since 2021, shortly after Mulaney completed rehab and divorced his first wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked in a September interview with friend Seth Meyers. (Meyers, incidentally, is also friends with Munn, and the couple actually met at Meyer’s wedding.)

He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful and with someone incredible ... and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell [of early recovery] and we are having a baby together.”

Shortly after Malcolm’s November 2021 birth, however, Mulaney held Munn’s hand through an “aggressive and fast-moving” breast cancer diagnosis. This illness necessitated a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy, among several other surgeries. Munn told Vogue earlier this year that she had frozen her eggs specifically so that she and Mulaney could keep their family planning options open.

In her announcement, Munn also opened up about the experience of working with a gestational surrogate to bring Méi into the world. “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she wrote. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

Congratulations to the new family of four!