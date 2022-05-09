Olivia Munn's Mother's Day Was Absolute Mom Goals

Olivia Munn celebrated her first Mother’s Day in delicious style thanks to partner John Mulaney. The comedian supplied his lady with a bucket of crispy fried chicken, a box of buttery biscuits and an off-mom-duty card to ring in the special occasion. As Munn herself put it, it’s all she ever wanted.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, but especially to the moms who are struggling with postpartum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bullshit and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood,” Munn wrote alongside a collection of photos of herself eating her feelings in a men’s button-down shirt and shorts.

“Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother’s Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today,” she concluded.

That’s peak new mom joy right there.

Olivia Munn enjoying her Mother’s Day meal.

Munn also shared precious baby monitor footage of Mulaney playing with their son Malcolm Hiep in his nursery as she continued to devour her well-deserved Mother’s Day meal.

The Violet actor, 41, welcomed Malcolm with Mulaney, 39, in November and has been spilling motherhood realness ever since. From the post-baby “snapback” and anxiety to late-night snacks and breastfeeding woes, Munn has been candid about her postpartum experiences and the toll parenthood has taken on her mind and body. There’s no denying she adores her son, but she also knows that this whole mom thing isn’t as easy or perfect as it appears to be on social media.

“[Malcolm] wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him,” Munn wrote on Instagram recently, adding, “I, on the other hand, rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts 🤪.”

Malcolm and his Olivia Munn enjoying some giggles.

In a Mother’s Day shoutout, Mulaney thanked Munn for giving him “the greatest gift in the world,” sharing a throwback photo of the couple together in the labor and delivery room. Munn reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and thanked Mulaney “for putting up Christmas lights to make it festive when we welcomed our little guy.”

The pair, who started dating in May 2021, appear to have a rock-solid relationship. Munn has stood by Mulaney’s side during his ongoing recovery from a drug and alcohol addiction and he has provided her with the support she needs as a new mom.

“I’m so happy and at the same time I’m struggling ,” Munn wrote in a candid post in March, “Weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat.”

Happiness, plus chicken and biscuits, of course.