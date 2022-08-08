After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John, the singer and movie star best known for portraying the spandex-clad Sandy Olsson in Grease, has passed away. She was 73 years old.

Her husband John Easterling confirmed the news on the late star’s official Facebook page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

Her Grease co-star John Travolta also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Newton-John and celebrate her impact on the world.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of a young Newton-John.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. According to PEOPLE, her first round battling breast cancer included a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction. After this experience, she founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and has been an advocate for cancer research since.

Her cancer came back in 2013 and went back into remission. In 2017, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. She underwent photon radiation therapy in addition to natural wellness treatments.

Newton-John is survived by her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Here’s to one of the greats.