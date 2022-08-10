Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Touching Tribute Video After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi broke her silence on her mother’s untimely passing on Monday, sharing photos and a tribute video to her “life giver, teacher and mama.”

The 36-year-old honored her mom on Instagram Tuesday after the beloved singer and actress died following a long battle with breast cancer at the age of 73.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” Lattanzi wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the pair’s 2021 duet, “Window in the Wall.” “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

She also shared a series of throwback photos of the pair.

Newton-John had a special relationship with her only child Lattanzi, whom she welcomed during her marriage to actor Matt Lattanzi, which ended in 1995. In an interview with People magazine last year, Newton-John said the mother-daughter duo grew closer after quarantining together during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I worked my whole life, and the longest period I can remember being home was my pregnancy with Chloe and the first year or two of her life," the Grammy winner said. "So it's been wonderful reconnecting with my baby. She is my reason to be."

Lattanzi shared similar sentiments about her mother just days before her death. “I worship this woman,” she captioned a photo. “My mother. My best friend.”

Newton-John, who got remarried in 2008 to John Easterling, was looking forward to watching her daughter walk down the aisle after her original wedding date was postponed last year due to COVID-19. Lattanzi is engaged to her longtime partner, James Driskill.

Newton-John told The Australian’s Women’s Weekly in September 2021 that she was so grateful to be able to help Lattanzi choose her wedding dress and have that moment with her.

“I had that wonderful experience,” she said. “You think, as a mother, that you want to be there to help pick out the wedding dress and I got to experience that with her. It was just the two of us and we had the place to ourselves — it was a beautiful boutique in Los Angeles — and it was very special."

In June, Lattanzi posted photos of her mom alongside the caption, “Always and forever mama. I got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth no questions asked. #rideordielove.”

A bond like no other.