Singer Olivia Rodrigo, known for her playful pop-punk persona, got real during her concert in Washington, D.C., last night and spoke out against the leaked draft opinion that revealed the court is likely to overturn abortion rights granted by Roe v. Wade.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," the “good 4 u” singer said during the May 4 show as thunderous applause erupted from the crowd.

“When a women tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians," Rodrigo continued, "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

"It's so important," she added.

Rodrigo is far from the only musician to publicly advocate to keep the right to a safe and legal abortion constitutional. On May 3, a day after Politico published the leaked opinion draft, Phoebe Bridgers took to Twitter and opened up about her own experience having an abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she wrote. She also added a list of ways to donate to an abortion fund.

Singer Halsey also took to social media to share their very understandable alarm about the leaked document.

“The effects of this decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country. Most seriously impacting people of color, rural areas and socioeconomically impacted communities. The time to take action is NOW. Many states are armed with trigger bans that will go into immediate effect pending this decision,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Halsey gave birth to their first child, son Ender Ridley Aydin, last July, and noted that “I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son. Pregnancy and having a child is a dangerous and life altering experience, though one that can be BEAUTIFUL if you are consenting and desiring of it. Everyone deserves the right to choose and the right to make that choice SAFELY. Please take action.”

If you’re outraged (and you should be) by this leaked opinion draft, turn that outrage into action. Get involved with reproductive rights at the local level — after all, it was a wave of state-level abortion bans that helped give way to this hellscape. Donate to abortion funds and clinics if you are able to do so. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation.