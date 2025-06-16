Mood Boosters

A Huge List Of Palate-Cleanser Shows To Cheer You Up After Literally Anything Heavy

Whether you just binge-watched something dark or your day was an emotional dumpster fire, these feel-good shows are the perfect reset.

by Julie Sprankles

Just ahead of the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, I decided to rewatch the entire series — a feat not for the faint of heart. In fact, I had to take several breaks over the course of my rewatch to indulge in decidedly lighter fare. You know: palate cleansers shows. The type of TV that feels like a warm hug for your brain.

When you’ve just finished watching something heavy, sometimes you need a little levity. You need uplifting. Low-stakes. You need a series where no one’s dying (sorry, Shonda Rhimes, you’re out of the running), no one’s being traumatized. Just joy, jokes, and good vibes.

So, whether you’re trying to pull yourself together after binge-watching a true crime doc or hoping to stem the slow-burn emotional spiral your favorite drama has inadvertently set into motion, consider adding these palate cleanser shows to the rotation to cheer you up and calm you down. They’re just the reminder you need that maybe the world isn’t actually ending. (At least not today.)

Schitt’s Creek

Honestly, this is the ultimate reset for me. Watching the Rose family fumble their way toward love and community is as heartwarming as it gets. And it’s hilarious?! *Chef’s kiss.*

Ted Lasso

I mean, right? This Apple TV series about an American football coach hired to manage a British football team is pure serotonin. Ted’s unwavering optimism (believe!) makes this a no-brainer when you’re losing faith in humanity.

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson is a treasure! This school sitcom is smart, wholesome, full of heart, comforting, and hilarious. What more could you ask for?

Ghosts (US version)

In this underrated gem, a young couple inherit a country mansion and decide to renovate it into a bed and breakfast. Only hitch? They’re sharing it with ghosts from different historical periods. Silly, sweet, and spooky in a wholesome way.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

With a cast like this — Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, the list goes on — how could this police buddy sitcom not be brilliant?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

If you need a quick dose of aggressively infectious optimism, turn on this hilarious Netflix series in which the title character must start life over again (in New York City, no less) after being rescued from a doomsday cult.

Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez just feels like sunshine in human form in this telenovela spoof that masterfully manages to be both deeply silly and truly heartfelt. Plus, the narrator is top-tier.

Loot

Maya Rudolph is an extremely affluent woman on a mission to find purpose post-divorce, and I just don’t get why people aren’t clamoring over this one. It’s sleek and funny, and the soundtrack alone will instantly elevate your mood.

Heartstopper

When you need a beautiful reminder that not everything has to be gritty, turn on Heartstopper. It’s queer joy in its purest form, and it’s so soft and wholesome.

Somebody Somewhere

On the surface, this show may seem to have a sad start: Sam (Bridget Everett) returns to her hometown following the death of her sister. And she does grapple with loss and acceptance, but she also finds true community. It’ll really sneak up on you and make your heart feel full.

The Good Place

I swear, this is one of the most life-affirming shows out there. When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) dies and ends up in the Good Place, she quickly realizes there’s been a mistake. But watching her actually become “worthy” of it? Definitely worth your time.

More Palate Cleanser Shows

  1. New Girl
  2. Man on the Inside
  3. Superstore
  4. Scrubs
  5. North of North
  6. The Golden Girls
  7. Shrinking
  8. Bob’s Burgers
  9. The Great British Baking Show
  10. Somebody Feed Phil
  11. Psych
  12. Grace & Frankie
  13. My Name Is Earl
  14. Resident Alien
  15. Sprung
  16. Fresh Off the Boat
  17. Tucci in Italy
  18. Friends
  19. Kim’s Convenience
  20. The Mick
  21. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  22. The Mindy Project
  23. Gilmore Girls
  24. Parks & Rec
  25. Modern Family
  26. Living Single
  27. Broad City
  28. Raising Hope
  29. Arrested Development
  30. Scream Queens
  31. The Righteous Gemstones
  32. Derry Girls
  33. Trailer Park Boys
  34. Life in Pieces
  35. What We Do In The Shadows
  36. Jury Duty
  37. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  38. The Middle
  39. How I Met Your Mother

Whether you're recovering from a psychological thriller, a sad-girl drama, or just a bad day, a good palate-cleanser show can make everything feel a little lighter. So go ahead — rewatch Schitt’s Creek for the sixth time.