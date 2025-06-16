Just ahead of the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, I decided to rewatch the entire series — a feat not for the faint of heart. In fact, I had to take several breaks over the course of my rewatch to indulge in decidedly lighter fare. You know: palate cleansers shows. The type of TV that feels like a warm hug for your brain.

When you’ve just finished watching something heavy, sometimes you need a little levity. You need uplifting. Low-stakes. You need a series where no one’s dying (sorry, Shonda Rhimes, you’re out of the running), no one’s being traumatized. Just joy, jokes, and good vibes.

So, whether you’re trying to pull yourself together after binge-watching a true crime doc or hoping to stem the slow-burn emotional spiral your favorite drama has inadvertently set into motion, consider adding these palate cleanser shows to the rotation to cheer you up and calm you down. They’re just the reminder you need that maybe the world isn’t actually ending. (At least not today.)

Schitt’s Creek

Honestly, this is the ultimate reset for me. Watching the Rose family fumble their way toward love and community is as heartwarming as it gets. And it’s hilarious?! *Chef’s kiss.*

Ted Lasso

I mean, right? This Apple TV series about an American football coach hired to manage a British football team is pure serotonin. Ted’s unwavering optimism (believe!) makes this a no-brainer when you’re losing faith in humanity.

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson is a treasure! This school sitcom is smart, wholesome, full of heart, comforting, and hilarious. What more could you ask for?

Ghosts (US version)

In this underrated gem, a young couple inherit a country mansion and decide to renovate it into a bed and breakfast. Only hitch? They’re sharing it with ghosts from different historical periods. Silly, sweet, and spooky in a wholesome way.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

With a cast like this — Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, the list goes on — how could this police buddy sitcom not be brilliant?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

If you need a quick dose of aggressively infectious optimism, turn on this hilarious Netflix series in which the title character must start life over again (in New York City, no less) after being rescued from a doomsday cult.

Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez just feels like sunshine in human form in this telenovela spoof that masterfully manages to be both deeply silly and truly heartfelt. Plus, the narrator is top-tier.

Loot

Maya Rudolph is an extremely affluent woman on a mission to find purpose post-divorce, and I just don’t get why people aren’t clamoring over this one. It’s sleek and funny, and the soundtrack alone will instantly elevate your mood.

Heartstopper

When you need a beautiful reminder that not everything has to be gritty, turn on Heartstopper. It’s queer joy in its purest form, and it’s so soft and wholesome.

Somebody Somewhere

On the surface, this show may seem to have a sad start: Sam (Bridget Everett) returns to her hometown following the death of her sister. And she does grapple with loss and acceptance, but she also finds true community. It’ll really sneak up on you and make your heart feel full.

The Good Place

I swear, this is one of the most life-affirming shows out there. When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) dies and ends up in the Good Place, she quickly realizes there’s been a mistake. But watching her actually become “worthy” of it? Definitely worth your time.

More Palate Cleanser Shows

New Girl Man on the Inside Superstore Scrubs North of North The Golden Girls Shrinking Bob’s Burgers The Great British Baking Show Somebody Feed Phil Psych Grace & Frankie My Name Is Earl Resident Alien Sprung Fresh Off the Boat Tucci in Italy Friends Kim’s Convenience The Mick Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist The Mindy Project Gilmore Girls Parks & Rec Modern Family Living Single Broad City Raising Hope Arrested Development Scream Queens The Righteous Gemstones Derry Girls Trailer Park Boys Life in Pieces What We Do In The Shadows Jury Duty RuPaul’s Drag Race The Middle How I Met Your Mother

Whether you're recovering from a psychological thriller, a sad-girl drama, or just a bad day, a good palate-cleanser show can make everything feel a little lighter. So go ahead — rewatch Schitt’s Creek for the sixth time.