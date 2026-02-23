One of the best shows of 2025 is officially back, with Hulu’s Paradise rolling out a three-episode Season 2 premiere on Feb. 23. And while the new season has barely just begun, it’s so good that fans are already clamoring for more information on what’s next for TV’s twistiest thriller.

After a buzzy, critically acclaimed first season that dropped viewers into a city-sized underground bunker hiding some pretty explosive secrets, Season 2 is already expanding the world in big ways. But will there be a Season 3?

Here’s what we know.

Has Paradise been renewed yet?

OK, this is interesting because, despite Paradise being one of the most talked-about series on Hulu in years, the network has not officially greenlit a third season yet. Still, it seems like a fairly sure thing given the series’ popularity.

Plus, series star Sterling K. Brown, who plays Xavier Collins, let some serious intel about the future of the show slip during an interview with Collider at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in December. “With Paradise, [series creator Dan Fogelman] knows it’s three seasons,” Brown revealed. “It means that he gets to build towards something with each episode. We’re not trying to put filler into something just to keep it going in perpetuity … I think the audience senses the momentum that each episode has serious consequences to it, and it’s building a complete picture.”

Lending even more credibility to the three-season timeline? Producer John Hoberg told Indiewire that they have the story mapped out through Season 3. While details remain tightly under wraps, the creative team clearly knows where this is going — and, according to Hoberg, they’re really excited to take the audience along for the ride.

“A lot of the things people were saying and hoping for, even on Twitter and social media, there’s a lot of the things we’re not answering in the way that you might think,” Hoberg teased, “but we’re going in places I think people are hoping to go.”

What’s happening in Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

If you’re here looking for renewal news, you’ve probably already flown through the episodes of Paradise Season 2 that have been released so far. In which case, you know that Season 2 kicks off in a rather unexpected way. In fact, there were times during the first episode that I lowkey forgot I was watching Paradise!

Instead of immediately jumping back to Brown’s Xavier, Fogelman takes a very This Is Us turn into more character-driven storytelling with the addition of some important new characters. Among them? The premiere episodes introduce Annie (Shailene Woodley), a survivor whose experience during the “apocalypse” unfolds in the unlikeliest of places: Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley.

Our introduction to her feels intimate and emotional, to the point that it almost feels like you’re watching a dramatic movie. As we move further into the first three episodes, though, we begin to bounce between her drama and the bunker’s characters and problems from Season 1.

By the end of the third episode, the pulse of Paradise is back stronger than ever.

Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) has woken up from her coma, but what does she remember? Will she be any different after her near-death experience? What about Agent Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom)? No one realizes yet what she did to Billy… and when she pulls something equally as shocking in episode three, we’re left to wonder: Will she get away with everything?!

And with Xavier now outside of the bunker and crossing paths with survivors, will he actually find his wife? The contrast between those who planned for the apocalypse and those who simply survived it opens up massive storytelling possibilities for Season 2 and, hopefully, Season 3.

Where can you watch Paradise?

You can watch all of Season 1 on Hulu, as well as Disney+ and DirecTV. Season 2 runs eight episodes, dropping on Hulu on Mondays (typically 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT), with the finale set for Mar. 30.

Although it’s a bit of a bummer to think about only getting one more season of Paradise, there is something refreshing — especially in the streaming era — about a show that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

If Paradise manages to stick the landing in three seasons, it could join that rare club of tightly told genre dramas that truly feel satisfying from start to finish. For now, we’ll all have to keep watching as Season 2 unfolds… and wait for Hulu to make a third season official.