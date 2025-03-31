You know how there are certain actors you would literally watch read the phone book because you have no doubt they’d make even that riveting? And so you’ll go out of your way to tune into a show or movie if you see they’re attached? For me, Sterling K. Brown will always be one of those actors: I’ve loved him since Army Wives, he held his own with Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis, he cemented my devotion with This Is Us. And his latest project, Paradise on Hulu, just proves he’s a powerhouse. But does that mean Paradise Season 2 will actually happen?

Fortunately for those of us who are utterly hooked on the gripping series, yes — Brown (and the rest of the star-studded cast, more on that in a minute) will be back with more episodes to follow up the Season 1 finale that rocked fans.

Making the renewal news even sweeter is the fact that cast updates have already started rolling in, with one huge name already confirmed. Here’s everything we know so far about what’s to come.

Is Paradise Season 2 official?

Yep, the series announced the official renewal news in mid-February before the finale even aired! Brown posted the news on his Instagram account, later telling TVLine that the story for Season 2 is “all laid out.” He teased of the first few scripts, “That sh*t slaps real hard. It’s really, really good — and I’m saying that as a fan of the show. It’s really, really good. I’m excited.”

In fact, filming for Season 2 is already underway. On Friday, March 28, series creator Dan Fogelman (the genius behind This Is Us, too) shared the update on Instagram by sharing a clapboard and writing, “We’re baaaaaaaack.”

Any other exciting updates?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Although not much has leaked yet about the sophomore season, Paradise has revealed one major change: Shailene Woodley will be joining the cast, as first reported by Deadline.

Of course, it’s too early to tell what character she’ll be playing, but we do know it will be a recurring guest star role. Known for starring roles in hit shows like HBO’s Big Little Lies (for which she earned an Emmy nod) and blockbuster movies like Divergent, Woodley will undoubtedly bring something special to an already-stacked cast.

As for who’ll be returning from Season 1, well, no official word yet. However, we can almost guarantee Brown will be back as Xavier, Julianne Nicholson as “Sinatra,” Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane, Krys Marshall as Robinson, Sarah Shahi as Gabriela, Charlie Evans as Jeremy, Aliyah Mastin as Presley, and Percy Daggs IV as James.

Without spoiling too much for those who may be lagging behind in their streaming, we sadly probably won’t see Jon Beavers anymore as Secret Service Agent Billy Pace. Then again, he could pop up in flashbacks, much like James Marsden’s President Cal Bradford did in Season 1 — and hopefully again in Season 2.

When will the second season air?

It’s just too early to say for sure. On the plus side, it’s already in production, so Hulu clearly can see that fans are hungry for more... and soon.

What happened in Season 1, and what might that mean in Season 2?

Whew, a lot. A lot happened. So, the premise of the series is this: In the face of an impending apocalyptic natural disaster, high-level government officials created a serene underground community, hand-picking the individuals who would inhabit this new world.

But it doesn’t take long for people to people, and the carefully cultivated sense of tranquility gets obliterated when the president (Marsden) is found dead. Brown plays President Bradford’s head of Secret Service and right-hand man. While their relationship had been strained in the weeks leading to Cal’s death — Xavier’s wife died due to the catastrophic disaster, and he blames the president — Xavier is committed to finding out what happened to his boss and friend.

In a shocking twist at the end of Season 1, we learn who killed the president... and we also discover that Xavier’s wife, Teri, isn’t dead. Earth has survivors. So, fans can probably assume Season 2 will kick off with him making his way out of the underground cave to find his wife. Will chaos ensue when the rest of the residents learn their loved ones could be stranded above ground in the rubble of what happened? How will they find them? Will Xavier figure out who Jane really is? And will Sinatra recover enough to be a pain in Xavier’s ass again this season?

We’ll just have to stay tuned. For now, you can stream all episodes of Paradise Season 1 on Hulu.