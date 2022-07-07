If you had a preconceived notion that Paul Rudd was the man, you guessed right. The fun-loving actor recently sent a ridiculously sweet gesture to a twelve-year-old boy, Brody, following media attention he received online after his classmates didn’t sign his yearbook. Cassandra Ridder, the boy’s mom was devastated to learn that only two friends and a teacher signs her son’s yearbook, and decided she wanted to bring more awareness to bullying. She began to share images of the bare yearbook with Brody’s school and private parenting Facebook groups.

The circulation caught the attention of another student, Joanna Cooper, 17, and she felt called to rally up a group of friends that would sign Brody’s yearbook. She arranged for the group to make an appearance at Brody’s school, and little did she know that many other older students in the PreK through 12th-grade school planned to do the same. Before he knew it, Brody had kids of all different ages lining up to sign his yearbook, and this moment of unity caught the eyes of The Washington Post.

“That people would tell him no and deny him a signature, it just hurt my heart,” Cooper shared. The news made it to Paul Rudd, and the Ant-Man actor sent Brody a package with Marvel gear and a letter.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is ― me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish,” Rudd wrote to Brody.

The Marvel star also signed the helmet, writing “To my good friend Brody, for when he takes on the world!”

The proud mom shared the package on her Facebook and also revealed that Paul and Brody spoke directly via text. When Brody told Paul he was his favorite superhero, Rudd replied “you’re mine.”

I think Ant Man has a new sidekick, and his name is Brody!