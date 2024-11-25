NFL QB Brock Purdy Getting A PAW Patrol “Pup Talk” Is So Frickin’ Wholesome

In a world where moms are constantly trying to counter messages of toxic masculinity, it’s so refreshing to come across aspirational examples of men casually modeling things like emotional intelligence and vulnerability. Case in point? San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy getting an uplifting “PupTalk” from the PAW Patrol pups.

In the latest installment of this oh-so-wholesome celebrity collab campaign, Purdy can be seen standing alone in the locker room when he gets a video call from Chase and Rubble. “I’m just really feeling the pressure today,” Purdy tells the pups, who rattle off some possible causes for the pressure Purdy is feeling.

Then they “do the thing” — their signature howl of encouragement, getting Purdy to join. With Chase’s “on the case” determination and Rubble’s “on the double” energy, the pups help turn Purdy’s moment of doubt into a winning mindset.

The feel-good moment with Purdy is the latest in a growing line of pawsitive moments the pups have delivered. Last week, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor received her own uplifting call at just the right time. As she struggled with a bout of insecurity, Chase and Rubble reminded her that one person — even a viral pop star supermom rocking ~tremendous~ hair — can’t fix the whole world alone; what matters is that we can all do little things to help.

I think we can all agree that, right about now, everyone could use a little extra encouragement. If the world seems like a big and scary place sometimes even for us as adults, imagine how it must feel for our kids! When life gets overwhelming, uncertain, or downright upsetting for little ones, a pep talk — or PupTalk, as it were — from their favorite comfort characters could go a long way.

Fortunately, that’s something you can do for your kiddo. Through Cameo Kids, you can arrange for your little one to get a personalized PupTalk featuring Marshall, Chase, and soon Skye. And, hey, if you need to lean in close and listen to the pups’ message for yourself, too, that’s totally OK.

Just as Purdy shows us in his video, it’s normal to get overwhelmed... and there’s nothing wrong with needing to be cheered on (and up) by your friends.