What’s better than watching the PAW Patrol series from the comfort of your own couch? For kids, it’s watching the newest PAW Patrol movie up on the big screen with some delicious movie theater popcorn in tow.
Titled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film serves as a sequel to the original hit PAW Patrol: The Movie and is set to make its grand debut on September 29, the same day as the latest installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X. (Could this team up be the new Barbenheimer? Only time will tell!) But while the title alone may be enough to lure kiddos to the theater, it’s worth mentioning the star-studded cast whose voices will be featured throughout the film — some of which may surprise you.
Paramount Pictures
Who she’ll play: Grace will portray the role of Skye, a 7-year-old cockapoo who possesses the Mighty Pup power of strength and flight.
Where you’ve seen her: Grace is best known for her roles in The Haunting of Hill House, I, Tonya, Captain Marvel, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Paramount Pictures; Lia Toby/Getty Images