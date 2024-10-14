Pink is fully supporting her theater kid daughter in the most incredible way!

During a recent night out on Broadway, the “Who Knew” singer posted behind-the-scenes footage of her theater “obsessed” daughter Willow, 13, meeting — and dancing! — with the cast of The Great Gatsby as the pair saw the Broadway musical together at Broadway Theatre in New York City.

In one video Pink shared, Willow performed some of the choreography from the production along with the cast, as she faced them with her back turned to the camera, punching her arms in the air and kicking up her legs. After the finished, the cast erupted in applause!

The singer's daughter also had seemingly dressed in the theme of The Great Gatsby for the night, as she wore a long, one-shoulder velvet burgundy dress and had her short hair in 1920s flapper-style waves for the theater visit.

The singer wrote in the caption, “...As a mother, I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they’re not a**holes … I am under no illusion that any of this is easy.”

“... As long as we are doing ‘almost our best’, and allowing others to be their true selves — then I think we’re nailing it. But having a theater kid? Ultimate dream slash best-case scenario,” Pink shared, speaking of Willow. “And being able to take her and expose her to this artform that lives? Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed.”

She added: “I am so in awe of people that even want this. It is such hard work, dedication, sacrifice … Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top, but they also can remain the best humans as well.”

“Tonight was generosity personified. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am an awe. She is in shock ❤️,” Pink concluded.

The singer also posted photos of Willow posing with Jeremy Jordan (who plays Jay Gatsby in the musical) a solo shot of her standing by a wall of theater posters, her talking to one of the crew onstage and the pair smiling together in a selfie taken from their seats in the theater.

Pink shares Willow and her son Jameson, 7, with her husband Carey Hart. The pair tied the knot in January 2006.

Pink spoke to People about her daughter’s dreams of pursuing a career in musical theater in May 2024.

“She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit,” she shared. “... I want her to go do the damn thing. She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird. She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon.”

After bringing Willow with her on her Summer Carnival Tour earlier this year, the singer announced on Instagram in June that her daughter would be leaving the tour to star in a production of Bye Bye Birdie.

This kid is going places! And it’s so amazing to have such a wonderful mom who can support her daughter’s dreams in so many different facets. Yes, of course, Pink is well-connected and can fund anything her daughter wants to pursue, but she also provides emotional support which is worth more than its weight in gold.