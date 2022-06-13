Post Malone Is A Dad! And Engaged!

Post Malone’s a dad!

The 26-year-old rapper, born Austin Post, casually confirmed the happy news during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Post Malone explained his usual morning routine, saying, “[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music].”

Stern then asked if “baby girl” was in reference to his girlfriend.

“Nah, that’s my daughter,” Malone answered, before explaining that he likes to keep things private because “I want to let her make her own decisions.”

He also confirmed that he is engaged to the mother of his daughter.

Last month, the rapper opened up to People about how excited he was to become a father.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

He also previously told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that he is “so pumped up” for fatherhood and absolutely is “going to be a hot dad.”

According to the musician, he was ready to start a family when he was just a kid.

“I was like four or five and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere,” Post explained. “It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere,”

Congrats to the “Circles” singer and his fiancée!