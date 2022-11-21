'Power Rangers' Actor Jason David Frank Dies At 49

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died, his rep confirmed to multiple outlets on Sunday. The actor, who was best known for playing Tommy Oliver on the ‘90s kid action series, was 49. A cause of death has yet to be released.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s rep Justine Hunt told People. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

Frank — a mixed martial artist — portrayed the Green, and then White, Ranger Tommy from 1993 to 1996. The role was supposed to be temporary, but due to popular demand, Frank became a series regular. He shared an on-screen romance with the Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, who wrote a touching tribute to her friend following his passing.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” Johnson, 52, wrote on Instagram. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Frank reunited with Johnson for a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Other Power Rangers actors shared their condolences as well, with original stars Walter Emanuel Jones and Austin St. John posting photos and notes on Instagram.

“Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Jones, who originated the role of the Black Ranger Zack Taylor, wrote. He also posted another video of the last time he said goodbye to Frank at a fan convention.

“Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers…. #RIP #prayers,” original Red Ranger St. John added on Instagram.

Steve Cardenas, who took over the role of the Red Ranger after St. John’s exit from Might Morphin Power Rangers, shared a collage of images with Frank.

“Words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I’m feeling in this moment. Jason David Frank is and forever will be an icon,” he posted. “He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and most importantly his fans. Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful.”

Frank was a fan-favorite and appeared in several adaptions of Power Rangers, including Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel, and HyperForce. He was a professionally trained mixed martial artist, who was skilled in everything from Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also fought as a pro MMA brawler for a time from 2008 to 2010.

Most recently, he filmed Legend of the White Dragon, a movie that was partially funded with a Kickstarter and included other past Power Rangers cast members.

Frank is survived by his four children, and will be sorely missed.