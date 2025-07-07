On July 6, the Liberty Belle — Disney World’s iconic steamboat off Liberty Square — made its last voyage along the Rivers of America. After it pulled into port, the ship and Tom Sawyer Island, also located on the “rivers,” permanently closed. It’s certainly the end of an era, but don’t get all weepy on us now, because it’s all in the name of a new attraction: a Cars-themed “wheelderness” called Piston Peak National Park.

While Disney resorts has a Cars themed world at Disneyland’s California Adventure — Radiator Springs, which is inspired by the town from the first Cars movie — Piston Peak National Park is entirely new and entirely different.

Nestled between Liberty Square and Frontierland, Piston Peak National Park will be “an awe-inspiring wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, roaring rivers and impressive geysers” inspired by the Rocky Mountains. Visitors will get to check out a visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, and the quiet trails fans of Tom Sawyer’s Island will find vaguely familiar. All of this will be quietly nestled away from the rest of the Magic Kingdom with a natural barrier of trees.

Disney/Pixar

Tom Sawyer Island — which was conceived of by Walt himself and was part of the park’s original offerings when Disney World opened in 1973 — has long been seen as a place to enjoy yourself away from the hustle and bustle of the Magic Kingdom crowd. (Don’t worry: you’ll have other quiet spots to take overstimulated kiddos.) But, certainly, even the biggest fans of the island must admit that Cars is a bigger draw for modern audiences than Tom Sawyer.

And if you’re a true lover of Disney Icons and nostalgia, fear not! You can still ride a steamboat along the rivers of America — the Mark Twain Riverboat — and visit Tom Sawyer’s Island at Disneyland in California and at Tokyo Disneyland. You can also enjoy the Liberty Belle’s final voyage — because of course a dedicated Disney Adult took a video and put it on YouTube. (Thank you for your service, fellow Mouseketeer!

It’s always sad to see something so beloved and nostalgic change, but part of the beauty of the resorts is that there’s always something new and exciting just around the corner, especially since the Imagineers always deliver. So here’s to Piston Peak: we can’t wait to visit.