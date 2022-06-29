Pregnant Mandy Moore Cancels Tour To Focus On Her 'Family And Health'

During pregnancy, it’s sometimes hard (or impossible) to take a step back from a rigorous schedule and give your body the rest it needs. But, most times, it’s necessary. Actor and singer Mandy Moore knows this all too well.

On Tuesday, the This Is Us star canceled the remainder of her “In Real Life” tour dates, citing her pregnancy as the main reason why she needed to call it off. The 38-year-old, who is expecting her second son with husband and bandmate Taylor Goldsmith, wants to focus on her family, her health and the health of her unborn baby.

"Friends, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore informed fans on social media and her website. "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” she added.

Mandy Moore on tour.

Before her tour began earlier this month, Moore wrapped up press for the final season of This Is Us, which is garnering her Emmy buzz. She announced her pregnancy on June 3 and hit the road with Goldsmith and their 1-year-old son, Gus, but clearly it all became a little too much to take on.

“Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision,” Moore concluded her post, saying tickets would be refunded. “I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

Moore’s son Gus was on tour with her.

Moore, who rose to fame as a pop star in the late 1990s thanks to her debut single “Candy,” was focused on her acting career before deciding to dive back into music with her 2020 album Silver Landings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moore wasn’t able to head out in support of that work, so she was eager to perform songs from that album and her new one, In Real Life, during this concert tour.

“I’ve only really toured once in my life, and that was 15 years ago. But I loved it and I love performing live any chance that I get,” Moore recently told the Boston Globe. “There’s that rush of adrenaline that can’t really be duplicated any other way.”

Good vibes, rest and relaxation are hopefully heading Moore’s way as she awaits baby No. 2.