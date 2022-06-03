Mandy Moore Is Pregnant

Mandy Moore is going to be a mom of two! The actress and singer announced on Instagram on Friday that she and partner Taylor Goldsmith are expecting another son this fall.

The This Is Us star made the announcement by posting a picture of her 15-month-old toddler Gus playing with sidewalk chalk while sporting some adorable leisure wear, a ball cap, and a T-shirt that declares “Big Brother.”

Adorable.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she wrote in the caption. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

Being a mom has been the experience of a lifetime for Moore, who gushed about both the good and the bad on a Mother’s Day post earlier this year.

“Being your mom is nothing short of the most rewarding and challenging job I’ll ever have. I savor all of it because you are the greatest, Goose, AND it keeps getting better (as everyone told us),” she wrote, accompanied by a carousel of some of the most meaningful moments in her baby’s first year.

She’s also captured her #momlife in recent music videos that includes slices of her days with Taylor and Gus at home. In both “Four Moons” and “In Real Life,” she shares small snippets of how her world has changed since welcoming Gus.

Moore has also been busy outside of motherhood. She just wrapped up the final season of This Is Us this month and she released her newest album, In Real Life, last month. As she said, this new announcement and family addition might change her upcoming tour a bit, but Moore seems to be embracing her role as a mom and her role as a super star in equal stride.