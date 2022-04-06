Rihanna is on the cusp of motherhood, and the impending birth of her first child is clearly hitting her right in the feels.

The singer and businesswoman took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her mother, Monica Braithwaite, on her birthday, alluding to the fact that pregnancy has opened her eyes to the sacrifices of moms everywhere.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!” Rihanna, 34, wrote of Monica, alongside an amazing throwback photo of the mother-daughter pair in white dresses. “Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna and her mom

Rihanna tends to keep her family life private, but did give fans a glimpse into her relationship with her mother on an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2012. In the segment, RiRi gifted Monica with — drumroll please — a five-bedroom house in their homeland of Barbados.

“You have been such an amazing mother, example, soldier, and you get to walk away with the key to this house,” Rihanna told her mom as they toured the property.

“Are you serious? Oh my goodness,” Monica said in disbelief. “My first guest is Oprah!”

At the time, Monica said she loved that Rihanna remained “humble” despite her very successful career as a performer. And now she’s billionaire beauty mogul as RiRi just officially joined the ranks of billionaires on Forbes’ annual list.

“She’s the same Robyn to us,” Monica reassured Winfrey of her daughter, who was born Robyn Fenty.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky very soon, and surely has a great mother to look up to and lean on as she tackles parenthood.