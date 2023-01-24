The Royal family continues its legacy. Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Eugenie, has announced that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are pregnant with their second child. The couple currently share their son, August Philip Hawke, who will be two years old next month.

An official statement released from Buckingham Palace read, “Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Eugenie also shared the happy news herself — a phenomenon that is not common protocol for royal members — on her Instagram. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer, photo by Jack.”

The princess was pictured in front a fence in a pasture with son August, who was kissing her belly. Both were dressed casually in beanies and jeans with light jackets, and Eugenie is beaming with the biggest grin on her face.

The happy couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in October, with a sweet post from Eugenie that said, “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting.”

The pair married in 2018, and welcomed August in 2021. This will be Prince Andrew’s third grandchild, as in addition to August, they are grandparents to Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna,1.

This will also be the first new addition to the royal family since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the first during Prince Charles’ reign as King. He has recently announced that his coronation will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey, per tradition.

Eugenie may be toting a newborn during these weekend festivities or wobbling around super pregnant.

Either way, it’s certainly welcomed news to the family as they navigate heightened backlash surrounding the docuseries and subsequent memoir released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.