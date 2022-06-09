Rebel Wilson has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community by introducing the world to her girlfriend on Instagram Thursday.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the “Pitch Perfect” actress captioned a too-cute selfie on Instagram with new beau Ramona Agruma, just in time for Pride Month.

Back in May, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that she was “happily in a relationship,” but didn’t give any more details as to who she was seeing.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she said on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast U Up. “I met them at a friend’s setup.”

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup,” she said. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!” she added.

Agruma is a clothing a jewelry designer based in L.A.

And it turns out the two lovebirds have been hiding in plain sight, as Wilson has posted multiple photos with her girlfriend, like this post from three weeks ago where it appears that Wilson’s hand is resting on her girlfriend’s arm.

Last month, she also told People a bit about her new love, saying that she and her then-unnamed partner met “through a friend” and that they “spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," Wilson added. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Congratulations to Wilson for finding her Disney Princess! Love is love.