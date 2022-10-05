Reese Witherspoon Says She Doesn't Think Her Daughter Looks Like Her

Over the years, a lot of headlines have touted how much Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks just like her famous mom. And, let’s face it, genetics are real. Of course they look alike!

But in a new interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Witherspoon herself announced that the ladies don’t really understand what all the fuss is about. When Jenna Bush Hager saw a picture of Witherspoon, 46, and Ava, 23, together, she announced, “Y’all are twins!”

“Oh, you think so? She and I don’t see it that much,” Witherspoon responded.

Wait, how do you not see it?

To be fair, Ava does also look a lot like her father, Ryan Phillippe, whom Witherspoon was married to from 1999 to 2008. They also share a doppelgänger son, Deacon, 18.

Reese, Deacon and Ryan celebrated his high school graduation.

During her interview on Today, Witherspoon spoke about parenting her three children. (She shares 10-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.)

"First of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then it's more emotional support and suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older,” Witherspoon said of being a mother to both a pre-teen and two young adults.

"But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too,” she continued. “And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be."

Witherspoon just released a new children’s book, Busy Betty, which is inspired by all the businesses she started as a child.