It’s a well-known fact that Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe is her mini me. But in new photos shared by the actress, their resemblance is uncanny.

Witherspoon, 46, posted two pictures of the mother-daughter duo enjoying the sunset in a tropical locale to Instagram Sunday. At one point in the evening, Phillippe freshened up her mom’s makeup before they smiled for the camera.

“Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰,” Witherspoon wrote. In the photos, the ladies look nearly identical with their blond locks, bright eyes and sun-kissed skin.

“Love you mama!! 💖,” Phillippe, 22, commented on the post.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe.

Phillippe is Witherspoon’s daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she split from in 2006 after seven years of marriage. They also share a son, Deacon, and recently celebrated his 18th birthday and high school graduation together.

“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son,” Phillippe wrote of his own doppelgänger in October. “You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.. (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon).”

Ryan Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, who also has a 9-year-old son Tennessee with husband, Jim Toth, has been open about co-parenting Ava and Deacon with Phillippe.

She told ABC News in 2011, “I always tell my kids, ‘You’re so lucky because it’s not just your mom and dad who love you. You have grandparents that love you, a stepdad that loves you and it’s always such a great opportunity to have as many people in your life nurturing you and carrying you and guiding you in this life.’”

In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Ava shared the pieces of advice her mom gave her — the most notable being “pretty is as pretty does.”

“My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make,” she shared. “I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”

What a beautiful, blended family.