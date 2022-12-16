Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Taste Test The Negroni Sbagliato For Moms Everywhere

Earlier this year, the Negroni Sbagliato — “with prosecco in it” — went viral after House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy revealed it as their drink of choice during a Q&A with co-star Olivia Cooke.

Well, BFFS and Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern tested out the cocktail everyone’s talking about during a little Christmas get together — and their reactions were ... not great.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dern, 55, asks Witherspoon, 46, what she’s drinking.

“A Negroni, Sbagliato, with a shot of prosecco in it,” Witherspoon cheekily responds. “You want to taste it?”

“Yes,” Dern says before sipping the drink and announcing, “That’s disgusting.”

Witherspoon smiles and adds, “It is kind of gross.”

Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco in it is, gross?

Commenters reacted with glee at the pair’s taste test, posting a lot of laughing face emojis. Negroni Sbagliato lovers were, well, offended.

Regardless, they are a truly stunning duo. And bonus: Now you don’t have to request it at the bar out of curiosity on a mom’s night out.