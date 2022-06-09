Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are the proud parents of a high school grad!

Phillippe posted photos from the graduation ceremony, including one of him and his ex-wife with their son Deacon, 18, beaming in the middle as he holds a high school diploma.

“Homeschool graduation,” the proud papa captioned the carousel post, which also included a video of Deacon rocking a bright orange cap and gown and matching fuzzy slippers as he received his diploma. “I played principal,” Phillippe noted. Both he and Witherspoon signed the certificate.

He also gave a shout-out to his ex for the “cap grab,” as Witherspoon fished the cap out of the pool after Deacon’s celebratory toss.

While seeing the two together publicly is a rare sight, it does seem that the Cruel Intentions exes have found a coparenting style that works for them.

We trade off," Phillippe told ET when asked how the holidays work for their families. "You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you're not putting yourself first. You want the kids' experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!'' We have been very good about that."

And in the end, they always keep it about the kids.

“I always tell my kids, ‘You’re so lucky cause it’s not just your mom and dad who love you. You have grandparents that love you, a stepdad that loves you and it’s always such a great opportunity to have as many people in your life nurturing you and carrying you and guiding you in this life,” Witherspoon explained in 2011.

Congrats again to the grad — and to successful coparenting!