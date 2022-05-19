Rihanna Just Had A Baby Boy!

It’s a boy! Rihanna reportedly gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022. The baby is the first child for both her and partner A$AP Rocky.

TMZ broke the news earlier today, saying that “sources with direct knowledge tell us he was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.” A name has not been announced. Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the exciting news.

The couple first announced their pregnancy back in January with a set of paparazzi photos taken in Harlem, New York City — Rocky’s childhood neighborhood. Her bright pink ensemble, complete with a vintage Chanel jacket, was only the beginning of Rihanna’s daring pregnancy wardrobe.

She opened up about her bold maternity fashion choices at a Fenty Beauty event. “When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” Rihanna explained to People.

“You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Rihanna’s also opened up about what type of mother she thinks she will be, noting that she is probably going to be “psycho about it.” In an interview with Elle, Rihanna talked about Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, namely her protective mama bear instincts.

“She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it,” she said. “You talk about my kids, it's over.”

Congrats to new parents Rihanna and Rocky!